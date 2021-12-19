Not just China, it’s a country with fantastic debt! RI connection?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is indeed having an impact on the world economy, which is increasingly depressed and sluggish. This impact has also resulted in high debt withdrawals by governments, businesses and households. In 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted that global debt reached $ 226 trillion. In nominal terms, debt increased by 28 trillion US dollars (401,604 trillion rupees) compared to 2019. Relative to gross domestic product (GDP), the value of debt was equivalent to 256%. Up 28 percentage points from 2019, the biggest increase since World War II. A recent report shows that the “hidden debt” of local governments in China topped 53 trillion yuan or the equivalent of Rp 117.4 trillion in 2020. The debt itself is far greater than the national government’s unpaid debt. . In addition, the increase in debt is very striking in developed countries. Public debt rose from around 70% of GDP in 2007 to 124% of GDP last year. In contrast, private debt, which combines household debt and non-financial corporate debt, grew at a more moderate pace from 164% to 178% of GDP. What about Indonesia? The Ministry of Finance recorded a total public debt of Rs 6,687.82 billion in October 2021. This number decreased from the previous month to Rs 6,711.52 billion. Previously, the public debt of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continued to grow for four consecutive months. This drop is the first since May 2021. “The public debt position at the end of October 2021 was Rs 6,687.28 billion with a government debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio of 39.69%. The central government debt position has decreased compared to the debt position at the end of September 2021 by 24 24 trillion rupees, ”says the November 2021 edition of our APBN document. Not only in nominal terms, the percentage of public debt to GDP has also fallen. In this case, the decline is even more consistent. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, the ratio of public debt to GDP was 36.98%. After peaking in the fourth quarter of 2020, the figure continues to decline. In terms of face value, Indonesia’s public debt is the second largest among ASEAN-5 countries. However, since Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia, the only ASEAN country in the G20, Indonesia’s public debt-to-GDP ratio is the lowest. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (hp / hp)





