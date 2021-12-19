Buhari rallies international support against terrorism

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi

President Muhammadu Buhari called on the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit to provide concrete support to help defeat terrorism and insurgency on the African continent.

The president who made this appeal yesterday at the third edition of the summit in Istanbul in Turkey admitted that the terrorist group Boko Haram, although fragmented by internal conflicts and degraded by the Nigerian defense forces, is still active and s’ attack at easy targets.

Just yesterday, Benue State Governor Dr Samuel Ortom once again drew Buhari’s attention that Nigeria is collapsing due to terrorist activity.

President Buhari also welcomed that the summit convened by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan duly took into account the issue of terrorism, while also focusing on development and infrastructure in Africa.

It comes as Erdogan has said Turkey will send 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, adding that low vaccination rates have a stain on humanity there.

Buhari said the partnership should also focus on the global challenge of climate change which is impacting Nigeria, Turkey and even the world at large.

According to him, it has become a catalyst for conflict through food insecurity, the drying up of lakes; loss of livelihoods and migration of young people, among others.

He said: “The trend is the same all over the world where communities are overwhelmed by forest fires, sea level rise, floods, drought and desertification. I want to take this opportunity to appeal for support for initiatives such as the Great Green Wall of Africa on Environment and Land Management, which is designed to address the effects of climate change and desertification in Africa. . The initiative aims to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land in the 11 countries of the Sahelo-Saharan strip, capture 250 million tonnes of carbon and create 10 million green jobs by 2030.

On the global coronavirus pandemic, Buhari urged countries to follow the example of Africa-Turkey cooperation, which emphasizes solidarity and support to meet the challenge.

The President noted that given the increasingly unpredictable nature of contemporary global challenges facing humanity, world leaders must continue to place the well-being of humanity at the center of the agenda for the good. common and prosperity for all.

While applauding President Erdogan for launching the Turkey-Africa partnership in 2008, Buhari urged the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCTA) to help further increase the level of Africa-Turkey trade, leading to a win-win situation. -winning for all countries.

He said: The pandemic is a global challenge that calls for solidarity and global solutions and the Africa-Turkey cooperation model has proven to be an example for the world. Not only has there been mutual support to respond to the pandemic, but also mutual support to build resilience and sustainable development in other sectors. We also commend the African Union for the excellent role it plays in coordinating the process of implementing the Partnership.

We must therefore promote science, technology and innovation and share knowledge from research and development in order to better equip ourselves to meet present and future challenges in a more equitable and sustainable manner.

“In this regard, Nigeria strongly supports the Summit Declaration as well as the Joint Plan of Action 2022-2026. We are convinced that given the level of openness, confidence and commitment shown in the Africa-Turkey partnership, this cooperation mechanism will be a game-changer for our countries and put us on the path to sustainable development for our peoples.

Nigeria collapses, Ortom tells Buhari in birthday message

Meanwhile, Benue State Governor Ortom yesterday drew Buharis’ attention again to Nigeria’s collapse due to terrorist activity.

Ortom said the president is a grandfather who should understand that people are dying needlessly at the hands of terrorists every day.

In a message signed yesterday by his chief press secretary Nathaniel Ikyur to congratulate Buhari on his 79th birthday, the governor said insecurity affecting citizens was not what the president promised when ‘he took office in 2015.

According to the statement, the governor, who said he loved Buhari, urged him to take urgent measures to secure the country before he leaves office.

Ortom pleaded with the president to use his 79th birthday, not as a member of any political party or any religious bias, but as a grandfather and a nationalist, to remedy the nation’s obvious imbalances before he put power back in 2023.

I join your family, friends, political associates and all Nigerians in congratulating you on your 79th birthday, he said.

For some the president is a father, for others a grandfather while for still others he is a great-grandfather who should understand that Nigeria is falling apart because of of the activities of terrorists who continued to destroy the very foundation of unity. from this country.

The governor said the security architecture in the country has collapsed and citizens now live in perpetual fear because foreigners in their own country are not acceptable.

Every day, people are slaughtered like animals either on their farms, at home, or roasted to death as they travel from one destination to another with video clips showing the faces of the killers. Yet no one has been arrested.

The roads have become traps that citizens are afraid to travel on for fear of being kidnapped for ransom or, in some cases, killed instantly. It is an open secret that no one is safe in this country anymore.

The governor said the country’s security architecture had collapsed and citizens were now living in fear.

The president should not listen to sycophants who may not be telling him the truth that everything is fine, he said.

All is not well with Nigeria at the moment, Mr. President. So you must take urgent action now to lift the nation from the precipice before it is too late.

The governor urged every citizen not to stand on the fence, but to join with governments at all levels as patriots to help redeem the nation from the hands of bloodthirsty terrorists so that Nigeria can gradually enter into the political stability and economic prosperity for all.

Turkeys Erdogan promises 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Africa

Also speaking yesterday at a major summit of the continent’s leaders, President Erdogan said Turkey would send 15 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Africa, adding that low vaccination rates had a stain on it. humanity.

We are aware of the global injustice in access to the Covid-19 vaccine and the unfair treatment of Africa, Erdogan said.

It is a shame for humanity that only six percent of the African population has been vaccinated.

Turkey is developing its vaccine, known as Turkovac, which is in the process of receiving emergency use approval.

It was not immediately clear from his remarks whether Turkey would first send doses of the internationally approved vaccines it is currently using, including those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.

To help solve this problem, within our means, we plan to share 15 million doses of vaccines in the coming period, he said.