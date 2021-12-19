Republicans resist saying 3 simple words: Joe Biden won





(AP) It’s just three little words, but they’ve become almost impossible for many Republicans to say: Joe Biden won.

Eleven months after the Democratic inauguration, lawmakers and Republican candidates across the country squirm and stumble rather than acknowledge the fact of Bidens’ victory in the 2020 presidential election. In debates and interviews, they propose circular statements or vague responses when asked if they think Biden won.

Yes or no?

In Minnesota this week, five GOP gubernatorial candidates came up with 1,400 more words when conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt asked for a response.

On NBCs Meet the Press Sunday, GOP Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas would only concede: Joe Biden was sworn in.

The vague statements are a measure of electoral denial within the Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election have spread so widely among GOP voters that many party candidates believe them or fear the political repercussions of Trump’s rebuttal. This sets up a surreal dynamic for next year’s election, where the most difficult question posed to GOP candidates, especially in the primaries, may be one with a one-word answer they are reluctant to give.

Biden received more than 81 million votes compared to 74 million, according to the Federal Election Commission tally. The tightest margin was in Arizona, where Biden won by 10,457 votes. Most importantly, he won 306 votes in the Electoral College, more than the 270 needed to become president. Trump got 232.

Even a GOP-led vote audit in Arizona’s largest county resulted in a Biden victory. Dozens of state and federal courts, as well as the Trump administration’s Justice Department, have dismissed claims of widespread electoral fraud.

When the Associated Press set out to count all allegations of fraud in the states challenged by Trump, it found fewer than 475 potential cases, 15 hundredths of 1% of Bidens’ winning margin in those states.

And yet, many Republican candidates may be considering another figure: A July Associated Press-NORC poll found that 66% of Republicans said Biden was not legitimately elected president. More than two-thirds of Americans overall said Biden was legitimately elected.

The doubt was fueled by Trump, who argued without evidence that the election was rigged and urged his supporters to reject the result. He set out to oust his Republican colleagues who voted to certify the results.

Kansas Marshall was among five senators who voted against certification of electoral votes for Arizona and Pennsylvania in January, the day a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent effort to prevent the last stage which sealed the victory of Bidens.

As Marshall puts his response to the process on hold, other Republicans go further. Arizona Republican Representative Andy Biggs, who was part of a group of GOP congressmen who pushed false statements, recently responded to a colleague’s question about who won by saying categorically, We do not know.

There’s the problem, said Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, at a House Oversight Committee hearing. Donald Trump refused to accept the results, and unfortunately we have one of the great political parties in the world that has followed him off the edge of this electoral madness, and it is dangerous for democracy.

There are Republicans who clearly, without squirming, recognize Bidens’ victory. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is one of them, along with Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who was the 2012 GOP presidential candidate, and Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, for example. Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said the words last month.

Painfully, Joe Biden won the election, and it’s very painful to watch. It’s the president. We know that, McDaniel told reporters in Washington at a breakfast hosted by The Christian Science Monitor.

But it is clear that not all Republicans know this. In October, Second House Republican Steve Scalise of Louisiana repeatedly stopped disavowing Trump’s fraud claims, arguing without evidence that a number of states failed to follow their election laws.

Josh Mandel, a GOP candidate for the Ohio Senate, on Friday called for more investigations into the voting in battlefield states. I think Trump won, he said in an interview with the Hewitts radio show.

This is an important question and it needs to be phrased, I think, as I have done. I expect it to be asked and answered (or not) many times over the next year or so, Hewitt tweeted after the debate in Minnesota.

The responses demonstrate the pressure on Republican primary candidates to appeal to, or at least not offend, the Trump wing of the party, according to strategists.

In today’s grim Republican Party, the question of electoral legitimacy has become a litmus test of whether you are truly loyal to the Republican Trumpist tribe or not, said Mike Murphy, a seasoned Republican strategist and Trump critic. .

It took a while, i.e. winning the Republican nomination for governor of Virginia to Glenn Youngkin to get there. In May, he said in an interview, I mean the reality is, and I’ve said it before, Joe Biden was rightfully elected our president.

But in February, while he didn’t say Biden stole the election, he was also reluctant to state that Biden had been legitimately elected, according to non-partisan political watchdog group Politifact.

Other candidates have moved in the other direction, moving away from the facts. In Ohio, where Republicans are vying for the nomination for a vacant Senate seat, candidate Bernie Moreno began running an ad this week in which he reportedly said: President Trump says the election was stolen, and he is right.

Yet just days after last year’s election, Moreno urged Tories on Twitter to accept the results of the more than 140 million votes cast and tweeted a congratulatory note to Biden on a relentless victory.

On Wednesday, the unrest for Republicans played out in full view of the debate scene in suburban Minneapolis.

One by one, five Minnesota Republicans running for governor debated Hewitt’s question: Did President Biden win a constitutional majority in the Electoral College.

State Senator Michelle Benson spilled 240 words by recruiting Republican watchers from the polls and lambasting the Democratic Secretary of State for Minnesota before Hewitt again asked bluntly: Did President Biden win?

His response: He was certified by Congress as having won the Electoral College.

