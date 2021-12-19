Xi Jinping Amazon Book Removed Reviews





Reuters investigation analyzed giant’s China strategy starting with deleted reviews for Xi Jinping book on Amazon World by Ilaria Roncone

Reviews are a good part of what this turned out to be Amazon become what is overwhelmingly present in the global market and the largest internet company in the world. The giant has always been transparent about reviews, and anyone selling their own product on Amazon knows that the rating ranges from 1 to 5 stars and will always be on the product page. Except that it reports an investigation into Reuters, if the examination concerns a Xi Jinping book. According to the UK News Agency, the Chinese government specifically asked to remove a specific comment on the book and prevent users from leaving new ratings and Amazon agreed. READ ALSO >>> What happens if Amazon’s Ring uses biometric data to spy Xi Jinping Amazon Book Reviews The Reuters source are two people familiar with the facts that brought to light a problem two years ago. The book is called – in Italy – “Governing in China” and brings together a series of speeches and productions written by the secretary general of the Chinese Communist Party. The cause should be investigated in the publication of a review that gave the book less than 5 stars. According to what was discovered by Reuters, on the Chinese Amazon, the book actually has no comments and the ability to leave notes has reportedly been removed from all users. Something that, of course, is in stark contrast to the very nature of Amazon and highlights how much the company tries to avoid conflict with the Chinese government in order to stay in that market. Reuters even talks about a ten-year strategy. The confidential document viewed by Reuters In support of the thesis, Reuters quotes an internal Amazon document dated 2018. Three years ago, the company framed the Chinese method, or the use of propaganda as the main tool to hold power. Without judging whether there is good or bad, Amazon would have managed to stay in a country where all major technologies struggle to stay – think Microsoft’s recent LinkedIn case – by helping to promote the economic and political agenda. World Cup of the ruling Communist Party. In the Reuters survey, China Books is also better connoted, a section of the American Amazon site which from 2019 would only sell books that tell the story of China according to those who govern it.

