in the midst of a debacle, Boris Johnson loses his Brexit minister

David Frost cited the new restrictions against Covid-19, the tax hike and the policy followed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 to explain his surprise resignation on Saturday.

Boris Johnson definitely has a particularly proving end to the year. Already weakened, the British Prime Minister lost, Saturday, December 18, his Secretary of State in charge of Brexit, citing political disagreements.



After the information was revealed by the newspaper Mail on Sunday (article in English), Downing Street confirmed this by publishing David Frost’s resignation letter and the Head of Government’s response.

The newspaper points out that David Frost cited the new restrictions to fight the Covid-19 epidemic, the tax hike and the policy followed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 as the reason for his departure. Boris Johnson said “sorry” of David Frost’s resignation, expressing his gratitude to him for the work he has done.

According to the Conservative Home website, influential in the majority, “It is impossible to interpret such a regular attack on Boris Johnson’s record other than as cooperation, at least, in attempts to bring him down.”

Partisan of a hard line against the European Union, David Frost led the negotiations for London with the European Union on the Brexit agreement and then its implementation, especially concerning the application of the controversial protocol on Ireland. North. A career diplomat, David Frost worked in Brussels in the 1990s and was Ambassador to Denmark from 2006-2008. He also headed the Scotch Whiskey Association (SWA).

This departure comes as the difficult negotiations with the European Union on the implementation of post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland are not over.