KTR searches PM Modi’s dinner with Kashi workers





Hyderabad: Telangana's IT Minister and TRS Chairman KT Rama Rao took to Twitter on Sunday and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intentions. Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of the launch of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor sat with the workers for lunch. KTR posted the footage on Twitter along with footage of migrant workers struggling to return home during the first wave. "If there is an election, he will eat with the workers. If there are no (elections), the migrant workers are on their own, "he noted. I wonder where this love and empathy was when millions of migrant workers traveled hundreds of miles In fact, the Indian government has forced the states to pay for the train tickets for the shramik rails .. .. .., pic.twitter.com/ycbozNXWtY – KTR (@KTRTRS) December 19, 2021 The IT minister has recently been at the forefront of attacking the BJP amid heightened conflict both in the center and in the state over the supply of Paddy. After right-wing Hindu factions threatened to call off the events of comedians Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamras in Bengaluru, he said the comedians had an open invitation to perform in Hyderabad. KTR took advantage of the situation to welcome people to Hyderabad, claiming that the TRS regime is more cosmopolitan than Bengaluru and that the TRS government tolerates opposition. In our city, comedians are getting an open invitation, the minister said at the inauguration event on Friday, December 17. We are not canceling Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra shows just because we are not politically aligned with them, KTR claimed.

