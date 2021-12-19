Very polite Ganjar Pranowo listened to President Joko Widodo’s instructions and was surrounded by locals





TiNewss.com–Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo was very polite when he listened to President Joko Widodo’s instructions speaking to him. With his hands in front and his body bent, the governor sometimes nodded. This can be seen in the videos uploaded by the account @ganjar_pranowo which, as cited by TiNewss.com on December 18, 2021, has been liked 150,497 times. It is known that the video was recorded when President Joko Widodo inaugurated the airport of Ngloram, in the regency of Blora, in central Java. Read also: Content creator, a profession of seduction in 2022 and that’s what Anies Baswedan said! “Thank you Mr President @jokowi for stopping by, inaugurating the Ngloram airport and welcoming the brothers from Blora. I am very happy that the brothers from Blora were able to meet Panjenengan. Stay healthy, sir” Ganjar told President Joko Widodo. In the video, Governor Ganjar Pranowo is seen surrounded by residents who wish to take selfies. In a very polite manner, Ganjar serves the crowd and with a typical Ganjar always casts a humor that makes people laugh. Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo when surrounded by residents. (Photo: screenshot of video from Instagram account @ganjar_pranowo) Also Read: Sumedang Still Has Not Implemented Vaccines For Children 6-11 Years Old, Elderly Vaccination Rate Still Below 2.06% Ganjar Pranowo is known as a polite public servant. Not only to President Joko Widodo who is very polite, to his citizens, Ganjar is also polite. It is therefore natural that Ganjar Pranowo was re-elected governor of Central Java for the second time.

