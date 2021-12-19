Trump did not invent to attack press freedom | Opinion





This editorial was published by the Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

Among his many memorable quotes, Thomas Jefferson wrote: Our freedom depends on the freedom of the press, and it cannot be limited without being lost.

There are a myriad of reasons the Founding Fathers included freedom of the press in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Although many of these founders were frequently the targets of criticism in the mass media of the day, they recognized the role of a free press in protecting against an oppressive government.

Recent presidents, however, have abused their power and undermined our democracy with attacks on the media.

Reports last week detailed how the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration used sensitive government databases, designed to track international terrorists, to investigate up to 20 American journalists. The revelation would be included in a report from the Inspector General of Departments.

This is a blatant example of a federal agency using its power to scrutinize journalists’ contacts, wrote Associated Press editor Julie Pace in a letter to DHS officials. While the actions detailed in the Inspector General’s report took place under a previous administration, the practices were described as routine.

Yahoo News and AP said the report also details the oversight of congressional staff and possibly members of Congress. Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, said: If this is true, this abuse of government surveillance powers to target journalists, elected officials and their staff is deeply rooted in disturbing.

President Donald Trump has frequently criticized the media, going so far as to call the press an enemy of the people. In truth, the press works on behalf of the people, serving as a watchdog against government corruption.

While Trump’s anti-media rhetoric has reached extraordinary levels, his administration has not been original in using government power to undermine a free press.

In 2013, the Obama administration obtained recordings of 20 telephone lines from the Associated Press office and from reporters in homes and cellphones as part of a disclosure investigation into a terrorist plot. ‘Al-Qaida foiled.

During President Barack Obama’s eight years in power, his administration has used the 1917 Espionage Act vigorously, prosecuting more people under the law for disclosing sensitive information to the public than all previous administrations combined. , according to the Associated Press.

The Obama administration, the New York Times editorial board at the time wrote, has gone beyond protecting government secrets to threatening fundamental press freedoms to gather information.

These freedoms are, in fact, fundamental and essential to the proper functioning of a democracy. An independent press, operating without government interference and seeking only to serve the public, makes the difference between a free society and a totalitarian society. Any attack on this independence adds to a constant drop that erodes the institutions of this nation.

Strengthening these faltering institutions has been at the center of the Biden administration. Attorney General Merrick Garland recently issued an order prohibiting the seizure of journalists’ files in connection with investigations into the leaks.

All of this is reminiscent of another quote from Jefferson: If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization it expects what has never been and never will be. … Where the press is free and where everyone can read, everything is safe.

