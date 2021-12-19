Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Connect with us

In the next session, if Nifty records a close below 16,900 levels, the recent correction low of 16,782 may be threatened by opening more drawbacks, says Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in.

Trade Setup For Monday: Top 15 Things To Know Before You Open The Bell


  • Daily cases of Omicron in UK triple to over 10,000; the death toll increases to seven

  • Second-order implications of CCI’s suspension of the Amazon-Future Coupons deal

  • Xiaomi Christmas Sale 2021 Live: Mi 11X, Mi 11 X Pro, Mi Smart Speaker available at discounted prices

  • Angry at low prices on agricultural commodity market, farmer sets his own garlic crop on fire

  • SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleges wiretapping, says “CM listens to tapes of calls in the evening”

  • LIC valuation delay could push IPO plan beyond FY22, government confident to release FY22

  • CAG report highlights link between builders and officials of Noida, uncontrolled rule violation by the Authority

  • Noida Sports City program resulted in losses worth Rs 9,000 crore: CAG

  • Miss World 2021: Indian Manasa Varanasi enjoys beautiful landscapes, good food and books during quarantine

  • Farmers’ demonstration in December: unions plan for Dharna and Rail Roko to increase demand for full loan waivers

  • Ways must be found to help the Afghans: S Jaishankar at the India-Central Asia dialogue

  • Apple calls for dismissal of India app market antitrust case, cites minimal market share

  • 2022 Kia Carens three-row minivan makes global debut in India with SUV-inspired look OVERDRIVE




