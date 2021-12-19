In China, job cuts multiply in sectors affected by tighter regulations

Video streaming services cut staff. Companies offering one-to-one tutoring are cutting teacher numbers and closing apps, and real estate agents have been made redundant as China’s housing market slows.

Beijing has launched a slew of new industry regulations as Chinese leader Xi Jinping seeks to curb what Chinese officials have described as capitalist excesses.

In the entertainment industry, authorities have ordered streaming platforms to ban artists who do not meet political or moral standards. For-profit educational services were prohibited from teaching on weekends and holidays. Real estate companies faced new rules that restricted the amount they could borrow, causing a liquidity squeeze for heavily indebted developers.

A downturn in the economy has made all of these sectors worse. Average new home prices in 70 cities fell for a third consecutive month in November, and consumer spending showed further signs of weakening.

While the overall unemployment rate is lower than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, economists said it was masking stress in segments of the labor market. Unemployment has increased among young people and income growth for urban workers has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Job cuts mean bleak prospects for college graduates. This is likely to exacerbate a mismatch in the country’s labor market, with people vying for an increasingly tight pool of well-paying jobs in urban China, as factory owners struggle to find and retain workers.

The structural problems in the Chinese labor market have worsened this year, “said Bo Zhuang, China economist and strategist at Loomis, Sayles & Co., an investment firm.

Many tech companies, hit by a string of stricter regulations over the past year and economic weakness, are among those laying off workers.

Netflix-style streaming platform iQIYI Inc. cut employees from various business units in its biggest layoff in recent years, people familiar with the matter said.

Some officials told employees that in February the move could affect more than 20% of iQIYI employees, people said. The company had approximately 7,700 employees at the end of 2020.

The layoffs come as iQIYI subscribers dwindle and the company faces drama and variety show delays due to Beijing’s stricter censorship rules. In August, iQIYI chief executive Yu Gong said the company would cancel plans to air several variety shows after regulators banned popular shows in which young people compete to be stars. In October, he ended a tariff plan that required subscribers to pay extra for certain shows after criticism from subscribers and government agencies.

Kuaishou Technology, the short video platform, plans to cut around 10% of its staff by January, people familiar with the matter said. Some of these will come from Kuaishous’s national teams which include marketing and advertising functions and its global business units, they said.

As some of its clients are cutting budgets as they also grapple with the economic downturn and tighter regulations, Kuaishous’s advertising revenue growth slowed in the third quarter.

Rideshare company Didi Global Inc., which has been the subject of a cybersecurity investigation since July, has cut thousands of employees at its business that sells discounted groceries to group shoppers, have said. declared people familiar with the matter. The cuts came after regulators removed Didi apps from online app stores and barred them from getting new customers, they said.

While Chinese tech companies often lay off underperforming workers at the end of the year, many of these recent layoffs are significantly larger than in previous years, employees and industry analysts said.

Kuaishou, iQIYI and Didi did not respond to requests for comment.

Companies in the education sector, which have faced tough new rules for after-school tutoring, have laid off staff. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., one of China’s largest out-of-school tutoring companies, has announced plans to lay off more than 40,000 people by the end of the year.

ByteDance Ltd., the operator of the short video platform TikTok, has cut thousands of employees in China since August, people familiar with the matter said. These employees were part of its education companies that provide after-school classes, as well as adult education and vocational training, they said.

The cuts follow a period of aggressive expansion by ByteDance. By the start of this year, its global workforce had reached 100,000 employees.

ByteDance declined to comment.

So far, recent waves of layoffs appear to have hit the tech, real estate and education sectors harder than many other areas of the economy. The urban unemployment rate was 5% in November, below its level in December 2019, at the start of the pandemic, according to official data.

Yet other figures point to the emergence of stress in certain corners of the labor market. The unemployment rate for 16 to 24 year olds was 14.3% in November, down from 12.8% a year earlier.

Income growth for people working in cities has remained relatively weak. Urban disposable income per capita increased by 11.4% and 9.5% in the first six and nine months of this year compared to the previous year respectively, behind China’s overall economic growth of 12, 7% and 9.8% during the same period, according to the National Bureau of China. Statistics. In 2019, urban wages grew faster than China’s gross domestic product.

For those who have lost their jobs, finding the next one might not be as easy as it used to be.

Nathan Rong, a 32-year-old marketing director at a tech company in Beijing, was fired earlier this month. Over the past few months, the weakening advertising market has made it increasingly difficult for his team to achieve goals, he said.

Internet companies are tightening all their budgets and their workforce, ”said Mr. Rong, who is now looking for new employment beyond the tech sector. It is becoming much more difficult to find a new job with a similar salary as quickly as I could have done. could before. “

For college graduates, the competition is intensifying to find a well-paying white-collar job. A record number of more than 10 million college graduates are expected to enter the workforce next summer, according to China’s education ministry.

This contrasts with the country’s booming manufacturing industry, which continues to suffer from a shortage of workers. Many factory owners, competing with internet platforms offering jobs like delivery, have raised wages or moved to less developed areas, where the supply of labor is greater.

More and more people are considering government jobs, a stable and secure employment system known in China as the Iron Rice Bowl.

This year, more than two million candidates registered for the Chinese civil service exam, a 40% increase from last year, making it one of the most competitive in the past decade, according to the Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

Last month, Evelyn Huang, a 25-year-old graduate from the University of California at Los Angeles, took the exam, despite being offered an offer as an algorithm engineer at a major Chinese internet company.

Internet companies may start to decline, ”Ms. Huang said. As many parents say, an iron rice bowl is safer, especially at a time like this when the macro environment isn’t great.

