Indonesia continues target of 40% fully immunized population

KONTAN.CO.ID –Jakarta, December 17, 2021 Government spokesperson for COVID-19 management and ambassador for adapting new habits, Reisa Broto Asmoro, said that by immunizing 3.2 million more people, Indonesia would meet the target of 40 % of total population fully immunized. This achievement cannot be separated from the spirit of the gotong royong and the efforts of all parts of the nation, with the typical Indonesian spirit of the gotong royong.

In a press release released by the KPCPEN Merdeka Barat 9 (FMB9) virtual forum Media Center on Friday (12/17/2021), Reisa said the milestone in controlling the pandemic began with the first injection. of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 13. to President Joko Widodo and several other national figures. This marks the start of the massive work of the COVID-19 vaccination program targeting more than 208 million citizens.

Today, he said, nearly 150 million people have received at least the first vaccine, while more than 105 million have been fully immunized. By vaccinating an additional 3.2 million people, the total dose reached 108 million or 40 percent of Indonesia’s total population.

When it reaches 40 percent of its citizens who are fully immunized, the pages of history beautifully re-engrave the name of Indonesia, as the country that protected 40 percent of its citizens before the end of the war. 2021, said Reisa.

He said it was an extraordinary achievement for the world’s largest archipelagic country, the country with the world’s fourth largest population spread over 17,000 islands.

And we’re optimistic, early next year, Indonesia will be able to meet its immunization program target, immunizing 70% of its citizens, Reisa continued. To do this, he invites the public to immediately complete the vaccination, especially since the vaccination program for children aged 6 to 11 had also started on December 14.

Reisa said the vaccine saves lives, providing protection against the SARS CoV-2 virus, which continues to mutate to find its way into the human body.

The discovery of the Omicron variant in Indonesia should make it more urgent for us to obtain complete protection, in particular with two vaccinations. For those who haven’t received the two-dose vaccine, don’t delay, let alone continue at all, he said.

Next, regarding the booster vaccine, Reisa explained that the government is preparing policies and their implementation if it is recommended by experts, and if the achievement of the full dose vaccination program is already high, which is more than 70%.

Reisa said the government has always worked hard to provide a steady supply of vaccines, so that the goal of immunizing all immunization targets is met immediately. Among other things, through the multilateral cooperation of the COVAX facility, of which the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia is one of the chairmen, leading 92 groups of developing countries that are included in the anticipated market engagement COVAX 92.

In addition, said Reisa, the enthusiasm of the Indonesian people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has also received global appreciation, including from large organizations such as the World Bank as well as the President of the United States. , Joe Biden, who specially invited President Joko Widodo to a special COVID-19 summit meeting in September this year. .

The World Bank said it was the power of partnership or mutual cooperation in Indonesia that made everything considered impossible to come true.

Regarding the number of vaccines Indonesia has received, Reisa said the vaccines arrive almost every day. So far Indonesia has received more than about 418 million doses of the vaccine, at the both in finished form and in raw materials.

This year, Reisa said, the government has provided at least seven types of vaccines and the POM Agency has issued emergency use permits for 11 types of COVID-19 vaccines.

All of these joint efforts are aimed at nothing but (to) deliver as many vaccines as possible and as quickly as possible to all Indonesian citizens who are targeted, he stressed.

On the same occasion, before the end of the year, Reisa once again reiterated the importance of implementing health protocols and vaccinations in order to protect health, and even save lives.

He stressed: “Do not be careless and cowardly, keep practicing (provoking) strictly, so that any new variation that arises cannot enter the domain of the community, does not spread quickly and does not take over. life more.

Christmas will remain solemn when all congregations are healthy and the New Year will only be remembered when next year we remain productive and safe from COVID-19, Reisa said.





Reporter: Tim HAPPY

Publisher: Ridwal Prima Gozal



