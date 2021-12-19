Turkey’s Africa summit: likely opportunity to sell more drones





At a two-day Turkey-Africa summit, which ended in Istanbul on Saturday, President Erdogan called the absence of an African representative on the UN Security Council a great injustice. The summit is also a business opportunity; Turkey has deepened its defense ties with African countries and has sophisticated, combat-tested drones for sale. “It is a great injustice that the African continent, with its population of 1.3 billion, is not represented on the UN Security Council. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey’s footprint in Africa continues to grow. In two decades, he opened thirty other embassies. and its trading volume has almost quintupled in the same time frame. Ankara has developed a military base in Somalia, and Morocco and Tunisia reportedly took delivery of Turkish combat drones in September. Analysts say a host of African leaders at the summit are looking to buy military equipment at lower prices than Turkey and with fewer terms. This question emerges as a question which deserves some attention. About two weeks ago, the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, also raised the same issue in Senegal where he participated in a Forum for Peace and Security in Africa. Will Turkey overtake Russia as Africa’s top arms seller? “The most important sector is the defense sector because it is a new asset. Turkey has pushed this sector a lot, especially drones,” Federico Donelli, researcher in international relations at the university, told AFP. from Genoa. Russia has been the most dominant player in the African arms market, accounting for 49% of the continent’s imports between 2015 and 2019, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. But interest in Turkish weapons is at its peak. The Bayraktar TB2 model is in high demand after being credited with changing the fate of conflicts in Libya and the breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh in recent years. The drones are manufactured by the private company Baykar, run by Haluk Bayraktar, one of Erdogan’s sons-in-law. “Everywhere I go in Africa, everyone asks me about drones,” Erdogan boasted after a visit to Angola, Nigeria and Togo in October, bragging about his drones. Turkey’s ties to Ethiopia have also come under scrutiny, where a brutal conflict has left thousands dead, displaced more than two million and pushed hundreds of thousands into conditions close to famine, according to UN estimates. A Western source said Turkey sent an undisclosed number of combat drones to support Abiy’s campaign earlier this year, but Ankara has since responded to international pressure and halted sales.

