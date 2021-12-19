Trump 2024 tease doesn’t stop other potential GOP White House hopefuls from traveling to early candidate states





There is no relaxation in repeated signals from former President Donald Trump that he is seriously considering another White House election in 2024.

The former president, at a campaign-style event in Orlando, Florida last weekend, said he was “very strongly” considering launching a presidential campaign for “a third time.”

And in an interview with Fox News last month, Trump said, “I sure think about it,” teasing once again, “I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and will probably report that ‘ after the exams.”

While Trump remains very popular with the GOP base, and polls at this extremely early stage of the 2024 presidential cycle indicate that he is the overwhelming leader of the Republican nomination race, his immense influence and repeated flirtations clearly do not discourage other potential White GOPs. The House hopes to visit states that launch the presidential primary and caucus calendar.

Former President Trump reacts after his speech during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa on October 9, 2021. (REUTERS / Rachel Mummey / File Photo)

“Everyone understands that the president is looking very seriously at 2024,” longtime Republican consultant John Brabender, a veteran of many GOP presidential campaigns, told Fox News. “I think the majority of candidates would be deferential to Trump if he decided to run in 2024, but what they don’t want to do is find themselves in a situation where if Trump decides he doesn’t run not, so they wasted a lot of time. “

Among those with a busy itinerary is former Vice President Mike Pence, who a week and a half ago made his second visit this year to New Hampshire, the state that hosts the first race primary. the White House.

WHAT MIKE PENCE SAID TO FOX NEWS ABOUT A POTENTIAL RUN 2024

“I’m completely focused on 2022. And come in 2023, do as our family always has. Think hard, pray and think about where we might next serve. We will go where we are called,” said Pence to Fox News. Pence spoke up while taking a campaign-style retail stop, meeting with customers and Republican officials and activists at a bakery in Bedford, New Hampshire.

The Pence-laden itinerary in Granite State included all the attributes of a presidential campaign-style trip.

Pences is traveling across the country this year on behalf of Republicans running for office next year, and have now taken him to the top four states to vote in the White House race. The stop in New Hampshire was his second this year, and he also made two trips a year to Iowa, the state whose caucuses have kicked off the White House race for half a century. Pence also stopped this spring in South Carolina, which votes third in the GOP primary and caucus calendar and last month in Nevada, which has the fourth contest.

DESANTIS, AT MAJOR GOP CONFAB IN NEVADA, SWORDS HE HAS BEGUN TO FIGHT

So far this year, there have been 15 trips to Iowa by nine potential Republican presidential candidates, not far from 17 visits by 11 possible candidates in 2013.

According to a Fox News tally, there have also been eight visits to New Hampshire this year by six potential applicants, nearly the 11 visits from seven possible applicants in 2013.

“If you want to run for president, you have to prepare the ground now,” longtime Republican strategist Alex Conant told Fox News. “It doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be running for president, but as the field is potentially very open and very competitive, it’s important to start early.”

“It’s clear that anyone who goes to Iowa or New Hampshire now wants to be president. By leaving now, they keep the option of running,” said Conant, who worked on the presidential campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio de Floridas. 2016 and former Governor of Minnesota. Tim Pawlentys’ 2012 GOP candidacy.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa on July 16, 2021 (Fox News)

The week before Pence’s arrival in New Hampshire, Senator Tom Cotton, another potential candidate, made his second stop this year in Granite State. The Arkansas Republican also made two trips to Iowa and one visit to Nevada.

COTTON TRAVELS TO HELP REPUBLICS THAT CURRENT IN 2022 COULD PAY DIVIDENDS IN 2024

Cotton, as he has done in the past, objected to the 2024 speech, telling Fox News during a stop at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College: “I’m not making any decisions for the future for now. The election that stares us right in our windshields is the election of 2022, and it’s still almost a year away. “

Potential candidates visiting the early voting states this year have all pointed out that their trips were on behalf of fellow Republicans who would run in midterm 2022, when the GOP aims to win back majorities in the House and Senate. While this is to some extent true, the friends and connections these White House hopefuls make now could pay dividends down the road if they launch presidential campaigns.

And with potential suitors all hoping to avoid making it sound like they’re defying Trump, focusing on their efforts to help fellow Republicans has become more essential than ever.

“As long as people go to Iowa and New Hampshire, they deny that they are running for president. Trump makes it even more important, that you don’t seem too eager to run in since no one wants to step up. his side, “Conant stressed outside.

“What they (the potential suitors) are doing is forming relationships the way they should, but they are moving cautiously so that it doesn’t show any disrespect to the president,” Brabender explained.

This playbook should last until the next elections in November. But after the midterms of 2022, those trips to Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada are 100% around 2024.

