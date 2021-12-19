Boris Johnson latest news: Lord Frosts’ resignation gives opportunity to press reset button with EU, Tory MP says





Brexit Minister Lord Frost resigns from Cabinet_original video_m205537.mp4 Brexit Minister David Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson’s cabinet in protest against the direction of the trip, sparking a new crisis in Downing Street after an already eventful week for the Prime Minister. Lord Frost, one of the most popular Cabinet members among staunch Conservatives, resigned a week ago and had been persuaded to stay in his post until January, but announced last night that he would stand would withdraw with immediate effect. His resignation represents a major political blow for the Prime Minister who is already facing a series of crises over rallies at No 10 during Covid restrictions, growing discontent among Tory MPs over his leadership and this week a historic loss. in the North Shropshire by-election. Meanwhile, Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has said Lord Frost’s departure could be an opportunity to press the reset button with the EU. Former minister Mr Ellwood said: We were still not out of the woods with the Northern Ireland protocol and we have rather bigger decisions and challenges, which in fact unite both the EU, Europe and Great Britain. He said: As much as I think this is going to be seen as a success for the government, he was a critical figure who was with Boris Johnson from the very beginning when it comes to Brexit, this is a chance for us to actually do to advance our relations with the EU. Key points Show last update



1639919404 UK Homework Guidelines: Current Government Advice Explained Emily atkinsonDecember 19, 2021 1:10 PM 1639915804 Andrew Marr leaves the BBC with a quote from the presenter Andrew Marr signed his long-running political show on the BBC with a line from his mentor, host Ron Burgundy character. The veteran broadcaster is leaving the BBC after more than two decades, including 16 years at the helm of his own Sunday morning show. Closing his final program, he said: It’s over, I have been so lucky and privileged to share so many Sunday mornings with you. Referring to the tagline of the fictional news anchor played by Will Ferrell in the 2004 hit comedy, he added: Laura Harding has the full story: Emily atkinsonDecember 19, 2021 12:10 PM 1639914904 We need a leader in wartime and a strong No. 10, ”says Conservative MP Boris Johnson’s boosterism will not see him through the crisis currently engulfing No 10, a senior Tory official has said, with Lord Frost’s resignation casting doubt on the future of Boris Johnson’s post as prime minister. The former Brexit minister resigned with immediate effect on Saturday evening, after agreeing with the PM that he would step down in January. Citing the current direction of government travel, as well as fears over coercive Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a lightly regulated, low-tax economy, Lord Frost’s departure has been described as a turning point in what had been an extremely damaging week for the PM. Tobias Ellwood (Bournemouth East), who chairs the Commons Defense Select Committee, said many Conservative colleagues share the desire for consistency in the direction we want to take. He told Times Radio: I think maybe that’s what increasingly unites the party at large, and we’ve seen it since the Owen Paterson debacle is that it has to there must be clarity of our vision, there must be consistency of where we want to go, people must be included, decision making at # 10 must be improved. We need one, almost like a warlord, we need a strong No 10, and the No 10 machinery around Boris Johnson is what needs to be improved. Boosterism, energy, is not enough in these current circumstances alone. Emily atkinsonDecember 19, 2021 11:55 AM 1639914004 Party Tapes: Could there be more clips from Allegra Strattons’ fictional press conference? More clips could emerge from the mock press conference which showed Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party and leading to the resignation of former Boris Johnson spokesman Allegra Stratton, according to Sunday mail. Maintainers of No 10 are said to be in a state of panic about the potential release of more footage from the recording. Emily atkinsonDecember 19, 2021 11:40 AM 1639913050 Next Brexit Minister must make NI protocol work, says Michelle ONeill Stormonts Deputy Prime Minister Michelle ONeill has said whoever replaces Lord Frost as Brexit minister will need to find solutions for the Northern Ireland protocol to work. Mrs ONeill told the BBC Sunday Politics program: This is the same David Frost who negotiated Brexit and he has worked to undermine it every day since. I am less concerned with what is happening within the Conservative Party, the consternation and the turmoil. What concerns me most is that the protocol is working, that pragmatic solutions are found, that certainty and stability is achieved for our entire business community here which has been left dry in terms of uncertainty at cause of the Brexit mess. . David Frost will be replaced by another minister and whoever that minister is, they have to find solutions, work with the EU, make the protocol work and provide that certainty and stability that is desperately needed. Emily atkinsonDecember 19, 2021 11:24 AM 1639912204 News Analysis: Lord Frost was a flop fed up with being the downfall guy for Boris Johnson Frosty the No Man is gone. This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, although it is a hard-hitting story and adds to the feeling of an administration that is disintegrating before our eyes., writing Sean OGrady. As my colleague John Rentoul pointed out, there was a lot of uncoded criticism of Johnson’s policies in Lord Frost’s last speech, and Frost cannot be the only one despairing of how the Prime Minister is running the country. . Emily atkinsonDecember 19, 2021 11:10 AM 1639911604 Lord Frost’s resignation could be an opportunity to press the reset button with EU, senior Tory MP says Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has said Lord Frost’s departure could be an opportunity to press the reset button with the EU. Former minister Mr Ellwood said: We were still not out of the woods with the Northern Ireland protocol and we have rather bigger decisions and challenges, which in fact unite both the EU, Europe and Great Britain. He said: As much as I think this is going to be seen as a success for the government, he was a critical figure who was with Boris Johnson from the very beginning when it comes to Brexit, this is a chance for us to actually do to advance our relations with the EU. Emily atkinsonDecember 19, 2021 11:00 AM 1639911004 Lib Dem leader said North Shropshire victory shows a real chance of making the Tories step down The Liberal Democrat leader said his party’s victory in the North Shropshire by-elections showed there was a real chance of getting the Prime Minister to step down in the next election. Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News on Sunday, Sir Ed Davey said: We have proven that the Tories can be beaten anywhere, and I think we have confirmed the reality that if Johnson and the Tories were removed from their position office, this was going to take the Liberal Democrats beating the Tory MPs in their seats at the Blue Wall. The leader of Lib Dem accused the Conservatives of letting people down. He said: They took people for granted, which is why the Lib Dems won in North Shropshire, why indeed we won in Chesham and Amersham, and why I am so excited by the prospects ahead. . I think there is a real chance of getting Boris Johnson and the Tories out of power in the next election and I think the Lib Dems have shown the way. I have a smile on my face, I think there is new hope for our country and I think the Conservatives are really in trouble. Emily atkinsonDecember 19, 2021 10:50 AM 1639910404 Letters: Keir Starmers’ reluctance to use the S word is curious Keir Starmer declined to say he is a socialist in a interview with Francis Elliott on Thursday. What does it mean? he asked instead. In a way, her inability to engage in trade policy is almost charming. A member of Parliament for barely six years, he has not yet fully trained in the basic arts, writes Jean Rentoul. Emily atkinsonDecember 19, 2021 10:40 AM 1639910104 Sajid Javid: Lord Frost resigned on principle ‘ Emily atkinsonDecember 19, 2021 10:35 AM

