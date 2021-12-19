PM Modi congratulates Operation Vijay veterans and launches projects in Goa





Goa Liberation Day Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Goa would have been liberated from Portuguese rule much earlier if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived a little longer. Modi was speaking at an event to celebrate Goa Liberation Day, celebrated on December 19 each year to mark the day the Indian armed forces liberated the coastal state from Portuguese rule in 1961.

If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been alive a little longer, Goa would have been released sooner, Modi said. Modi also praised freedom fighters, including those outside Goa, who fought for state freedom. When India gained independence, it continued to fight to liberate Goa, he added. They have ensured that the struggle for the liberation of Goa does not end after India’s independence, he said. PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated several development projects in Goa, including the renovated Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Superspecialty Block, South Goa District Hospital, an aviation skills development center in Mopa airport and an insulated gas-fired substation at Davorlim in Navelim. Earlier, he congratulated the veterans of Operation Vijay and paid tribute to the martyrs memorial to Azad Maidan, Panaji. He also said Goa was under Portuguese rule when much of the country was ruled by the Mughals. But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa… Some time ago, I went to Italy and to the Vatican. There, I also had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis. I invited him to visit India, to which Pope Francis said: This is the best gift you have given me. ‘ It is his love for India’s diversity and our radiant democracy. He added that Goa is leading in good governance, per capita income and many more. I would like to congratulate Goa for completing 1st Dose Percentage Coverage to all of its eligible population. Today, I can say that Pramod Sawant Ji is working with a great vision for the development of Goa… The country through the character of Manohar Parrikar Ji has seen how honest, talented and hardworking the people of Goa are. Throughout his life, we have seen that we can remain devoted to our state, to our people until their last breath.

