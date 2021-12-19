The next President of the Republic of Indonesia will struggle to live up to Jokowi’s standards and intelligence





LIMAPAGI – Political communication analyst Hendri Satrio believes that the next presidential candidate will struggle to meet the people’s criteria as intelligent leaders. Because, according to him, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has fulfilled the smart criteria and set high standards for the development of Indonesia. “So the next Indonesian president might find it difficult to meet the standards set by President Jokowi,” Hendri said on the agenda of the public discussion on KedaiKOPI’s cuisine: closed in 2021, that’s what the public told of the 2024 leadership contenders at Wiken Koffie, West Tebet, South Jakarta, Sunday, December 19, 2021. Also read: Not the people, people now want an intelligent figure to be the President of the Republic of Indonesia Based on the KedaiKOPI Survey Institute’s ‘Public Opinion Survey Report Circa 2024’, the majority of voters who were asked closed-ended questions wanted a smart leader rather than a populist. This means, he said, that there is a change in the face that the community wants to be a populist. Because Jokowi is seen as a smart president of the Republic of Indonesia, according to him, the next candidate for the head must meet Jokowi’s standards. “So the Indonesian people want a president at least as smart as Pak Jokowi,” he said. According to the results of the closed-question “Which figure of the president is desired”, respondents had multiple choices and could answer more than one answer to calculate the accumulation. The cumulative results show that 98.4% of respondents want a smart figure. In second position, 98% of respondents want a visionary figure, and in third position, 97.9% of respondents want the criteria of a populist leader. At the same time, in the open question “The figure of a wanted president”, the populist criterion is still in the lead with 26.6%. The second place is firm at 20.3%, the third is honest at 14.2%, the fourth is 9.5% smart, and the fifth is anti-corruption at 4.7%. Adil is the desired president in the next row with 3.4%, reliability 3.1%, responsibility 2.4%, charismatic / bossy 2.3%, modest 2.3%, others like being wise and working hard 8.0% and the rest said they didn’t know 3.2%. The Towards 2024 public opinion survey will be held from November 16 to 24, 2021 using the face-to-face interview survey method (home visit). The survey was conducted among 1,200 respondents in 34 provinces with a sampling error of 2.83 percent at a confidence interval of 95.0 percent.

