Vote to impeach Trump prompts loyalists to challenge outgoing GOP president | News





The wife of Navy crypto-linguist Joe Kent was killed in action in Syria during her fifth deployment as part of a special task force. But that’s not why the Washington Republican is running for Congress.

“The simplest answer was Jaime voting for impeachment,” Kent said in an interview with the Washington Examiner, explaining why he decided to challenge Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the 2022 GOP for the South’s 3rd Congressional District. western Washington. In Washington state’s electoral system, the top two in the first round of voting clashed in November.

Herrera Beutler voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the final days of his administration for his alleged role in the Jan.6 rampage on Capitol Hill. This pushed an already dissatisfied Kent to the brink of collapse.

“I was a big supporter of Trump in the military and in the CIA in particular, his America First foreign policy and trying to get us out of these endless wars,” Kent said.

The 41-year-old project manager of a tech company is a veteran of the military, having served in a paramilitary unit of the Central Intelligence Agency and in the Green Berets, the special forces arm of the military. Kent is a single parent raising two children, ages 4 and 6. He first met Trump when he traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware in early 2019 to receive his wife’s remains.

“I told him, basically, ‘You have the right foreign policy,'” Kent told the 45th President.

Kent blames the national security establishment in Washington, DC, for his wife’s death. His resistance to pressure from Trump to withdraw US troops from Syria (and other global hot spots), he believes, led directly to his death. Kent became a political activist. He started working on the former president’s re-election campaign in 2020, and he expected to serve in the administration if Trump had defeated current President Joe Biden.

About it: “I really felt, and I still feel, the election was rigged, stolen,” Kent said. That brings him to the other reason he is challenging Herrera Beutler in the primary in a district that delivered 50.6% of his vote to Trump. “The woman I voted for voted to certify the election. I had major issues with that,” Kent said, referring to the Congressional vote to certify the Electoral College results. “She failed in her duty to defend our most sacred social contract.”

Kent is part of a new wave of Trump Republicans running for federal and state elections in the midterm election. Some run of their own accord, drawn to politics by Trump, and seek to emulate his style and promote his agenda. Others, including Kent, are responding to the former president’s calls for Republicans to come forward against his GOP critics and remove them not only from office, but completely from the party.

But Kent, who was endorsed by Trump, stressed that his platform involved more than expanding the former president’s army in the House of Representatives.

He wants to crack down on illegal immigration, expand educational choice for parents of children attending public schools, eliminate federal and state vaccine and mask mandates, revitalize Washington’s lumber industry. , bring back American manufacturing, reduce overseas deployments of the United States military and stop “shaving the sword” on Russia and Ukraine, and strengthen the United States’ defenses to prepare for a potential conflict with China.

And Kent also has another goal in mind if he ends up in Washington in January 2023. “We have to obstruct” the Biden administration, he said. Republican voters “don’t want compromise for a little pork,” he added. “That’s not what voters want from Republicans.”

