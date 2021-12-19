Amazon reportedly removed reviews from Xi Jinping book in China





Friday the press agencyReuters released an investigation that found Amazon in China eliminated reviews of a book by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Based on what was said anonymously to aReutersby two people familiar with the facts, about two years ago Amazon reportedly received a request from the Chinese government to remove all comments and reviews from a collection of Xi’s writings and speeches, published in Italy with the title Rule china, and to disable the possibility of writing new ones. The government’s request is said to have come after the publication of a negative review (one of the sources says that everything would be due to a review with less than five stars, which is the highest rating that can be given to a product on Amazon). Reuterswrites that currently on the Chinese site of Amazon, inaccessible from Italy, Xi Jinping’s book would have no reviews, and the comments section would be disabled. Reuters points out how the choice to eliminate reviews strongly contradicts Amazon’s marketing policies, which base much of its ability to attract new customers on consumer ratings and reviews. Second Reuters this decision must therefore be seen as part of a ten-year strategy by Jeff Bezos’ multinational to avoid retaliation from the Chinese government, as has often happened to various technology companies in recent years, and to remain competitive on one of the most important markets in the world. About that,Reuterswrites that he was able to read a confidential 2018 Amazon document, in which the company allegedly spoke about the Chinese government’s use of propaganda as the Communist Party’s main tool for success. In the document, Amazon reportedly added that it does not want to judge whether there is right or wrong. Based on this document and interviews with more than twenty people involved in Amazon’s operations in China, Reuters writes that the company would continue to be successful in the country by helping to promote the ruling Communist Party’s global economic and political agenda, only occasionally rejecting some government demands. Among the Amazon initiatives that have been undertaken precisely to curry favor with the Chinese government, there is China Books, a section of the American Amazon site inaugurated in 2019 and dedicated to Chinese books. The section was said to have been created with the collaboration of the Chinese propaganda apparatus, and second Reuters he would only sell books that reflect the positions of the Chinese government. In one of the books for sale, for example, life in the Xinjiang region is exalted: the book argues that there are no ethnic conflicts there, while the international community has repeatedly denounced human rights violations committed against the ethnic Uyghur minority. . Also read: Xi Jinping rewrote 100 years of Chinese history

