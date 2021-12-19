Why did Donald Trump seem to think Utah Senator Mike Lee would support his attempt to steal the election?





Why did Donald Trump seem to think Lee would support his attempt to steal the election?

(Rick Bowmer | AP photo) President Donald Trump stands with Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, at the Utah State Capitol on Monday, December 4, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

| December 19, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

The special House committee examining Donald Trump’s Jan.6 coup attempt is struggling to find witnesses to talk about it, with so many former Trump minions taking the fifth and ignoring subpoenas.

So now might be a good time for someone who apparently didn’t really support the rebellion, but maybe didn’t sound the alarm when told in advance. plans, to explain.

Someone like Utah Senator Mike Lee.

Lees’ story with Trump is quite a story, one that could make at least a compelling C-SPAN day.

In 2016, Lee was not a fan of Trump. He never joined the bandwagon as Trump headed for the nomination and ended up personally voting for independent candidate Evan McMullin. Lee led a short-lived rules revolt at the Republican National Convention that, while unlikely to block Trump’s nomination, sought to give Utah and other delegations to State the possibility of being seen voting for someone else.

Four years later, Lee was a convert. He said he became a supporter of Trump’s re-election after taking the scenic route in an odd way to describe the process of being blind to the truth about the proto-fascist then in the White House.

Apparently, that abject submission was enough to make Trump believe that Lee might be okay with a plan to overturn the 2020 election results and keep Trump in power presumably for life.

We later learned that Lee and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham were among those who received a pitch from Trumpites in what would later be called the Eastman Memo. It was a plan for Vice President Mike Pence to falsely claim that seven states led by Joe Biden were sending pro-Trump rival voters lists to Congress and making other claims that would spoil the proceedings enough to declare that no one had won the Electoral College Vote. The election would then be sent back to the House of Representatives, which would then declare Trump the winner.

As reported in Peril, the latest book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa and confirmed by Senior Senator from Lee Utahs actually took the plan seriously enough to start calling to see if it was valid. Lucky for us, he soon found out that was totally wrong and didn’t participate anymore. Especially for us, Pence did the same.

As far as I know, there is no connection between Lee and the famous PowerPoint presentation unearthed by the House committee. It is a 36-page document that describes in much more outrageous detail how Trump could claim the election was stolen by foreign governments, twisted voting machines and other baseless fairy tales.

If Lee had seen this plan, he wasn’t buying it either.

But, for some reason, Trump was very furious with Lee and Graham for voting against the contested electoral votes and allowing Biden to be declared the rightful winner. Apparently he had reason to believe that they would support his coup. But Lee had no stomach for the constitutional crisis that, on the House side, Utah Reps Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens were happy to instigate.

When the House of Representatives subsequently impeached Trump for his role in the riot that violently swept across the U.S. Capitol, Lee voted to acquit the former president. It was an unfortunate choice for someone who spends an enormous amount of time talking about the powers of Congress as superiors and warning of the endless collection of power around whoever happens to be the president.

While trying to disrupt the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power by violent means is not an example of the Imperial Presidency, it is difficult to see what it would be.

Only two House Republicans were willing or able to serve on the select committee: Wyomings Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. The two set an example of loyalty to the Constitution and respect for the truth that Lee might still choose to follow.

Maybe Lee doesn’t know more about the coup plot than he already exposed in public. But if Lee has more briefing notes, emails, texts, memories of being solicited by the Trump team, he should volunteer to let the House committee know.

It would be a chance for him to regain the honor he did by supporting Trump in the last election.

George Pyle, reading The New York Times at The Rose Establishment.

Salt Lake Tribune opinion writer George Pyle

[email protected]

Twitter, @debatestate

