Nigeria seeks Turkish support in the fight against terrorism in Africa





Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari called for African and Turkish cooperation in the fight against terrorism and insurgency on the continent. In a statement, Garba Shehu, the president’s senior special assistant for media and advertising, said Buhari made the appeal during the third edition of the Turkey-Africa Summit on Saturday, December 18 in Istanbul, Turkey. Nigeria has already asked for Turkey’s support in the fight against terrorism. President Buhari and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed in 2017 after meetings to strengthen security cooperation between the two nations in the fight against terrorism. According to the Nigerian leader, the terrorist group Boko Haram is still active and attacking easy targets, although it is fractured by internal fighting and weakened by the Nigerian security forces. Buhari expressed his satisfaction that the summit hosted by Erdogan addressed the issue of terrorism while also focusing on development and other issues. Another area that this partnership needs to focus on is the global challenge of climate change affecting us in Nigeria, Turkey, across Africa and even around the world, ”he said. It has become a catalyst for conflict through food insecurity, the drying up of lakes; loss of livelihoods and migration of young people, among others. The trend is the same all over the world where communities are overwhelmed by forest fires, sea level rise, floods, drought and desertification. I want to take this opportunity to call for support for initiatives such as the Great Green Wall of Africa on Environment and Land Management, which is designed to address the effects of climate change and desertification in Africa. . The initiative aims to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land in the 11 countries of the Sahelo-Saharan strip, capture 250 million tonnes of carbon and create 10 million green jobs by 2030. Support our journalism There are millions of ordinary people affected by conflict in Africa whose stories are lacking in the mainstream media. HumAngle is determined to tell these difficult and underreported stories, with the hope that those affected by these conflicts will find the safety and security they deserve. To ensure we continue to provide public service coverage, we have a little favor for you. We want you to be part of our journalistic business by contributing a token to us. Your donation will further promote the promotion of a solid, free and independent media. Donate here

