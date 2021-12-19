Supreme Court: Trump wants courts to help him sabotage January 6 investigation





Unless the Supreme Court intervenes on behalf of former President Donald Trumps, a United States House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol will soon know more about the involvement of Trump’s White House in this attack.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court ruled that the Jan.6 committee could obtain files Trump wants to keep out of this investigation. That leaves the Supreme Court, where one-third of the seats are held by Trump’s own appointees, as Trump’s last resort in his attempt to keep everything on these files a secret.

The appeals court panel that rejected Trump’s request to keep the documents secret in Trump v. Thompson was made up entirely of Democrats nominees. While Thompson’s opinion accurately describes the current state of federal law governing congressional investigations, the Supreme Court could very well change that law to accommodate Trump after all, it once did once when Trump was president. .

But there is a very important distinction between Thompson and Trump v. Mazars (2020), the Trump-era Supreme Court ruling that effectively allowed Trump to keep his financial records secret from Congress until after the 2020 election. Trump was president when Mazars rewrote much of the law governing congressional investigations, at least when the investigations target a sitting president. Now Trump is just a private citizen.

Thompson, in other words, will reveal whether the Supreme Court is willing to create another exception to the investigative powers of Congress this time for the benefit of a Republican political leader who does not hold any public office.

Thompson specifically relates to hundreds of pages of Trump White House documents, which the Jan.6 committee is looking for as part of its investigation and which are currently held in federal archives. Trump says these documents should not be disclosed to the committee, and his most important argument is that they are protected by executive privilege.

The Supreme Court ruled in Nixon v. Administrator of General Services (GSA) (1977) that this privilege, which protects the secrecy of certain internal White House deliberations, survives the individual tenure of presidents. But the power of a former president to keep these deliberations secret is much weaker than the power of a sitting president to do the same, and it is especially weak when the current president feels that documents from a former administration are failing. should not be kept secret.

As the Court held in the GSA case, the fact that neither President Gerald Ford nor President Jimmy Carter supported former President Richard Nixons’ claim that certain documents should be kept confidential lessens the weight of Nixons’ request.

In Thompson, President Joe Biden has determined that the documents at issue in this case should not be kept secret because they shed light on the events at the White House on and around January 6 and relate to the select committees that must understand the facts behind the most serious attack. on federal government operations since the Civil War.

It is now up to the judges to decide whether these documents should nevertheless remain hidden.

What the Congressional Investigations Act currently says

According to the appeals court which upheld the committee’s Jan.6 request, the committee is looking for documents and other Trump White House communications generated within the White House on Jan.6, 2021, that relate to. . . the violence on Capitol Hill and the pro-Trump rallies that took place earlier today. It also searches for calendars and schedules documenting meetings or events that President Trump attended, recordings of White House visitors, call logs and phone records from January 6, as well as a series of other documents pertaining to Capitol Hill security, Trump’s transfer of power to Biden, and Trumps efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

Trump raises several arguments attacking these demands, two of which can be eliminated in a few sentences.

Lawyers for former presidents claim, for example, that courts should apply a special rule announced in Mazars, which governs congressional investigations into a sitting president. But Mazars is pretty clear that this rule only applies to current president nations because the president is the only person who single-handedly makes up a branch of government. The keywords here are nobody and alone. Only one person at a time is entitled to the special solicitude that courts sometimes apply to a sitting president. And right now that person is Joe Biden, not Donald Trump.

Likewise, Trump says the disputed files are beyond the power of Congress to conduct investigations. But this argument borders on frivolous. The Supreme Court has long ruled that Congress can investigate any matter on which legislation might be passed. And the Jan. 6 investigation could shed light on all kinds of potential laws, including laws governing the certification of a presidential election, laws governing police resources on Capitol Hill, and laws defining governments’ response to domestic terrorism.

This leaves Trumps to claim that the documents are protected by executive privilege. As the Court explained in United States v. Nixon (1974), such a privilege exists to ensure that presidents receive candid advice from staff members who may be more circumspect if they fear their communications will become public. Those who expect their words to be publicized, explains the Nixon case of 1974, may well temper the frankness by concern for appearances and their own interests to the detriment of the decision-making process.

For this reason, GSAs who maintain that executive privilege does not completely evaporate when a president leaves office makes sense. A presidential adviser might be reluctant to offer unpopular advice in 2020 if he feared the advice would become widely known in 2021.

Yet, as mentioned above, executive privilege is lower for a former president. And it is especially weak when the incumbent president disagrees with his predecessors’ decision to assert executive privilege. It must be assumed that the incumbent president is extremely concerned and in the best position to assess the present and future needs of the executive branch, the court explained in GSA, including the executive branches must keep secret the advice offered by the former presidential advisers. .

So how strong is Trump’s claim for executive privilege?

Even though Trump was still the outgoing president, the House committee seeks to investigate an issue of transcendent importance about a mob that violated the Capitol and sought to undermine the duly elected government of the United States of America. So it’s unlikely that, at least under current law, Trump will be able to keep the documents sought by the Jan.6 committee secret even though he was still in office.

In Nixon, the court ordered incumbent President Richard Nixon to turn over the tapes incriminating him and led to his resignation from office. As the Court explained, executive privilege is neither absolute nor unconditional. Thus, in the absence of an allegation of a need to protect sensitive military, diplomatic or national security secrets, judicial systems must fully investigate the Watergate scandal that ultimately brought down Nixon, and prosecute anyone who committed a crime, conquered the White. Houses have an interest in keeping Nixon’s communications secret.

As the Court will say later in GSA, the executive privilege is not for the benefit of the president as an individual, but for the benefit of the Republic. Therefore, it should not be used to reinforce efforts to harm the Republic itself.

That said, there is an important distinction between the Nixon case and the January 6 investigation at issue in Thompson. As Nixon involved a special investigation by prosecutors and Nixon’s opinion speaks of the need to preserve the core constitutional duty of the judiciary to deliver justice in criminal prosecutions, Thompson involves a congressional investigation. Thus, Trump could argue that the investigative power of Congress is less extensive than the authority of a federal prosecutor and the courts that require prosecutors to subpoena.

But that argument is contradicted by the GSA, which upheld federal law requiring the federal government to take over Nixon’s presidential records after Nixon’s departure. Nixon argued that a generalized assertion of privilege must give way to the demonstrated and specified need for evidence in an ongoing criminal trial. The GSA held that an assertion of privilege must also give way to substantial public interests, such as Congress must understand how the executive branch behaved during Watergate.

Read together, in other words, Nixon and GSA represent several important proposals. The first is that executive privilege is not absolute. A second is that he must give in to an investigation into issues that potentially endanger the country itself. A third is that the power of a former president to assert privilege is much weaker than that of an incumbent. A fourth is that this power is particularly weak when the outgoing president considers that the privilege should not be invoked in a particular case.

In light of these four propositions, Trumps claims that the documents sought by the Jan.6 committee should be protected by executive privilege is extremely weak, at least if the Supreme Court decides not to change the law.

Delay is Trump’s best friend

Read outside of its political context, the mid-2020 court ruling in Mazars could be read as a defeat for Trump. Although the court announced a new rule that governs investigations of a sitting president, it did not immediately end the House investigation into Trump’s financial records. In theory, Mazars still allowed the Chamber to search for these documents in the context of subsequent litigation.

But Mazars’ practical impact was that he allowed Trump to keep his files secret until after the 2020 election. It was a huge victory for Trump.

A similar dynamic could play out in the Thompson case. Although the appeals court ruled against Trump in Thompson, it blocked its own order until Dec. 23 to give Trump enough time to seek the Supreme Court’s review of this case. In the very likely event that Trump’s lawyers seek a Supreme Court review, the appeals court order will not take effect until the judges decide to proceed with the case.

If the court agrees to hear the case, Trump’s records will almost certainly remain secret while the case is pending before the judges and, depending on when the judges schedule the argument in Thompson and when they render their decision, the Court could potentially delay its own ruling until a newly elected Congress takes office in January 2023.

Partly because of gerrymandering and partly because the party that controls the White House tends to lose seats in the midterm elections, Republicans are favored to regain control of Congress in the next election. If they do, they can shut down the Jan.6 committee and undo all of its ongoing efforts to obtain Trump documents.

The Supreme Court, in other words, doesn’t even need to set aside existing precedents in order to bring Trump water into the Thompson case. All he has to do is run the clock.

