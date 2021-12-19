Lord Frosts resignation exposes threat Boris Johnson faces from Tories

The resignation of Lord David Frost from the cabinet has highlighted the danger Boris Johnson now faces from the conservative right: the Prime Minister who delivered Brexit is now accused of having betrayed him.

It’s been almost a year since Frost finalized the “simple” trade deal with the EU that was supposed – in the eyes of many Tory MPs – to give Britain the freedom to forge a new Thatcherite economic path.

But on Saturday, Frost resigned his post as Brexit minister, lamenting that events did not turn out as he had hoped: over the next 12 months, any idea of ​​Britain becoming “Singapore on Thames ”evaporated.

“I hope we get where we need to go as quickly as possible: a lightly regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy at the forefront of modern science and economic change,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

You can enjoy a majority of 80 seats, including the Red Wall, or you can sue Singapore-on-Thames. You can’t do both for a long time

Instead of presiding over an oversized tax haven, the Johnson government is raising taxes, including corporate taxes, to their highest level since 1950 when deregulation has been slow.

Frost’s resignation has heightened frustration among Tory MPs, including those in the 100-member WhatsApp group ‘Clean Global Britain’, whose member swaps have been seen by Sky News.

“The aim of Brexit is radical reform on the supply side and a move away from the EU model,” said Marcus Fysh, a right-wing conservative. When Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries attempted to defend Johnson as a “hero,” she was immediately removed from the group.

Johnson’s problem is that a large group of Tory MPs, some of whom helped topple Theresa May as PM, have a Brexit vision that the PM does not appear willing or unable to deliver.

The idea of ​​a small British state is the opposite of what many first-time Conservative voters thought they were signing up for in the 2019 election; they expected Johnson to provide massive spending to “level” the north.

Will Tanner, director of the center-right think tank Onward, tweeted: “The electoral coalition the Conservatives assembled in 2019 were united on a lot of things. But “radical supply-side reform” was just not one of them.

“You can take advantage of an 80-seat majority, including the Red Wall, or you can sue Singapore-on-Thames. You can’t do both for a long time.

Finding rules to remove that would be popular with voters is also proving to be a problem. One of the main goals of Conservative MPs during Britain’s last decade of EU membership was the Working Time Directive, which provided for a maximum 48-hour work week.

But when the Financial Times reported in January that the business department was considering removing the 48-hour limit, there was an immediate backlash, forcing Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to announce that there was “no plan. to reduce workers’ rights “.

The other problem facing ‘low-tax’ Brexiters is that – according to the government’s own independent forecasters – leaving the EU has left Britain relatively poorer, causing taxes to rise for the better. pay for current services.

The Office for Budget Responsibility predicts that Brexit will cause twice as much economic damage in the long term as Covid and that Britain will be 4% worse in the medium term; trade will be 15% lower than it would have been otherwise. This would ultimately amount to an annual impact of £ 100bn on national income and £ 40bn in less tax revenue.

Lord Gavin Barwell, May’s former chief of staff, tweeted: “The tragedy of David Frost and those who think like him is that they can’t see the high tax burden they don’t like. is in part the result of the hard Brexit they chose. “

While Frost’s resignation lingered on what he sees as the missed opportunities of Brexit, he made no mention of his day-to-day job of trying to sort out the disruption caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol, negotiated by Frost, includes the creation of a trade border in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Northern Ireland – which remains in the EU’s single goods market – avoiding the need for a land border on the island of Ireland.

Last month Johnson and senior ministers agreed to push for a compromise deal; Frost’s repeated warnings that he could suspend the deal by activating the Article 16 waiver mechanism were reiterated.

Last week, the extent of the descent became clear. Britain was withdrawing from its insistence that the European Court of Justice should have no role in the region; a “provisional” deal focusing on border issues was now on the table.

Some government officials said Frost was comfortable with compromise and that it was Johnson who took a tougher line. But Johnson, severely weakened by other political crises, could no longer afford a Frost-led fight with Brussels.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned of the costs of a trade war with the EU while Joe Biden, US President, has made it clear that triggering Article 16 will undermine transatlantic relations.

Talks will last until January with a new British negotiator – much to the relief of many in Brussels. Charles Grant, director of the Center for European Reform, tweeted: “When I was in Brussels two weeks ago, meeting with EU and government officials, I was told that [Frost] was personally responsible for the dire state of EU-UK relations.

But regardless of Frost’s successor, the direction of the UK government’s travel on the protocol is set. Compromise, not confrontation, is the new policy.

For a cabinet minister who has won hearts with his combative stance towards Brussels – Frost comes second behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a monthly popularity poll of Tory activists at home – this has probably never been a place cozy at the dawn of the new year.