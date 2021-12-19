The Ministry of Investment successfully married 89 PMA / PMDN with 383 MSME worth Rp 2.7 T





DRAWING. Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia.

Journalist: Siti Masitoh | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –BALI. The Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Agency (BKPM) facilitated the signing of cooperation commitments in the Collaborative Program for Foreign Investment (PMA) / National Investment (PMDN) with micro, small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) held in a hybrid fashion in Bali on Saturday (12/18). The signing of the commitment was carried out by representatives of 15 large companies (UB) and 25 MSMEs, in the direct presence of the Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia. Throughout 2021, the Ministry of Investment / BKPM successfully facilitated 89 LDCs / PMDNs and 383 MSMEs from all over Indonesia participating in the UB-MSME Partnership Program. Also read: BKPM: objective of PMA / PMDN cooperation contracts with MSMEs to reach IDR 5,000 billion in 2022 This commitment recorded a value of 2,733 billion rupees in cooperation contracts, where this achievement increased by 82% compared to 2020 which was 1,500 billion rupees. Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia in his speech said that this collaborative program was a direct direction of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This is done in order to create a new business world in the regions and improve the quality and competitiveness of MSMEs. MSMEs should be encouraged to collaborate. If you don’t have the opportunity, it will be difficult to move forward in class. Don’t think about the quality they can’t afford. It is our duty to feed them. Our target for 2022 is at least IDR 5,000 billion, Bahlil said, in the signing program of the cooperation commitment in the PMN / PMDN collaboration program with MSMEs. Bahlil also explained that the government has opened up opportunities for the creation of new business players in the regions, especially through the ease of licensing investment with the system. Single online submission (OSS) Risk-based and access to MSME collaboration with large investors, both PMA and PMDN. In addition, Bahlil said the collaboration must have a positive impact and benefit both parties. For MSME friends, the job should be professional. This is an opportunity to develop access to international markets. I was in Papua, it was difficult to access the Jakarta market. You now have access to collaboration. Must be used, Bahlil said. As one of the MSME representatives who signed the Cooperation Pledge today, Amal Fahmi, as Managing Director of PT Kayu Lima Utama, also expressed his appreciation for the management of this collaborative program. Also read: Ministry of Investment: PMA / PMDN cooperation with MSMEs reaches IDR 2,700 billion Fahmi hopes that this collaboration does not end there, but that it can also continue with other related investments. “Thanks to this collaboration, we have a larger market and we are greatly helped. This cooperation is a symbiotic mutualism. There is a market and a demand. In addition, we can also expand our business to other sectors, namely children’s toys, Fahmi said. Based on Ministry of Investment / BKPM records, compared to 2020 data, the number of PMA / PMDN increased by 59% from the previous 56 to 89 large PMA / PMDN companies. At the same time, the total number of MSMEs increased by 99%, from 196 to 383 MSMEs that have committed to cooperate with large PMA / PMDN companies. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Siti Masitoh

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/kementerian-investasi-berhasil-kawinkan-89-pmapmdn-dengan-383-umkm-senilai-rp-27-t The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos