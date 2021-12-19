Goa would have been released sooner if Sardar Patel had lived longer

New Delhi: Addressing the Goa Liberation Day event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Goa would have been liberated from Portuguese rule much sooner if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived a little longer.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 each year to mark the success of “Operation Vijay” undertaken by the Indian armed forces which liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

“If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been alive a little longer, Goa would have been released sooner,” Prime Minister Modi said, as reported by the PTI news agency.

READ ALSO | India-Central Asia Dialogue: Ministers express strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan

Sardar Patel, who was deputy prime minister in the Nehru cabinet, died on December 15, 1950. He is credited with liberating the Marathwada region in Maharashtra from Nizam’s reign.

Prime Minister Modi praised freedom fighters, including those outside Goa, who fought for the freedom of the coastal state.

When India gained independence, they continued to fight to liberate Goa, he said.

They have ensured that the struggle for the liberation of Goa does not end after India’s independence, he added.

Addressing a rally at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium for Goa Liberation Day celebrations, Prime Minister Modi said, “India has a spirit where the nation is above itself and is paramount. Where there is only one mantra – nation first. Where there is only one resolution – Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

“The land of Goa, the air of Goa, the sea of ​​Goa, have been blessed with a wonderful gift of nature. And today, this enthusiasm of the people of Goa adds to the pride of the liberation, ”added the Prime Minister, quoted by the ANI news agency.

He added, “I also had the privilege of paying homage to the martyrs at Shaheed’s memorial to Azad Maidan. After paying homage to the martyrs, I also witnessed the parade and flight over cells in Miramar. I had the opportunity to honor the veterans of Operation Vijay.

The Prime Minister recalled that Goa came under Portugal at a time when other large regions of the country were ruled by the Mughals.

“Countless storms and political turmoil have been witnessed by Goans. But even after centuries of distance between time and the upheavals of power, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa. It’s a relationship that has only grown stronger over time, ”he said, quoted by ANI.

He added that “the people of Goa have not allowed the liberation and Swaraj movements to stop either. They kept the flame of freedom burning for the longest time in Indian history. This is because India is not just a political power. India is an idea, a family which defends the interests of humanity ”.

READ ALSO | Punjab: man beaten to death in Kapurthala for alleged attempted sacrilege, second case in two days

PM Modi inaugurates development projects and congratulates freedom fighters

On the occasion of the Goa Liberation Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated several development projects at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium. He congratulated the freedom fighters and veterans of “Operation Vijay” at the event.

He initiated several development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Super Specialist Block, New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skills Development Center at Mopa and the Dabolim-Navelim gas-insulated substation, Margao.

He also laid the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust in Goa.

The Prime Minister issued special coverage and a special cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian armed forces liberating Goa from Portuguese rule.

It also presented awards to the best Panchayat / Municipality, Swayampurna Mitras and beneficiaries of the Swayampurna Goa program.

(With contributions from agencies)