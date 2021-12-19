Why Republicans and Moderates See an Opportunity in Ranked Choice Voting





Eric Adams and Glenn Youngkin don’t have much in common other than the way they landed their new job.

Adams, the Democratic mayor-elect of New York, and Youngkin, the future Republican governor of Virginia, secured their party’s nominations through choice voting, an increasingly popular format for U.S. elections.

Their victories reinforced a basic argument that choice voting advocates have made for years: Allowing voters to vote by identifying their second and third choice (and so on) rewards candidates who strive to broaden their appeal. while eliminating polarizing numbers.

The moderate Adams, for example, outweighed his rivals who came forward with the support of progressive national organizations. Youngkin moved forward without getting too attached to former President Donald Trump, who lost the state by 10 percentage points in 2020. A process once seen as too confusing or too liberal to be accepted by the general public is now transforming the centrists and conservatives as believers.

A lot of people have said, let Glenn be Glenn in the general election, Virginia GOP Central Committee member Michael Ginsberg told NBC News. Well, one of the reasons they were able to let Glenn be Glenn was that he didn’t have a six month primary where he got beaten on one side for not being Donald Trump’s real heir. and getting beat up on each other for being too close to Donald Trump.

Ranked choice voting, also known as RCV or instant voting, first spread to left-wing enclaves like San Francisco and Ferndale, Michigan. Three years ago, Maine became the first state to adopt the federal and statewide election format, including the 2020 Presidential Contest. In 2021, a record 32 cities have used it. , including 20 as part of a pilot program in Utah, according to FairVote, a non-partisan group that advocates the process. Voters in five other cities have approved voting measures to implement the RCV in future elections.

Nothing is ever perfect, but I think things have gone as well as I would have hoped, and I think voters have shown that they value the system, said Rob Richie, president and chief executive officer. management of FairVotes. I think there is every reason to take advantage of this to make a lot more uses of it in the future.

Alaska, where voters last year approved a move to non-partisan primaries that send the top four voters to the ranked-choice general election, will provide another spotlight in 2022. Senator Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican vying for re-election, faces a candidate approved by Trump challenger in Kelly Tshibaka. The open primary should help Murkowski advance, and the ranked choice format could benefit her if enough Democrats and Independents pick her as their second choice.

The precise rules for ranked choice voting vary by jurisdiction, but the basic idea is that voters rank candidates in order of preference. If no one receives a majority of the first choice votes in the first count, the election proceeds to an instant second round. The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and the ballots cast for that candidate are rebroadcast for the voters’ second choice. The process is repeated until a candidate reaches a majority.

Proponents of RCV say the approach is more inclusive and representative. More candidates could run without being fired, as this would siphon off votes from others. Elections won by a plurality, or less than 50 percent of the vote, would be history. And the bad tenor of the policy could improve if candidates realize that attacking each other or playing grassroots could cost them second or third choice votes.

Progressives adopted the system early on as a way to align with each other and theoretically exclude those in favor of establishment. But several recent and more publicized elections have made a different reality.

In the 2018 Maine Democratic primary, activist Betsy Sweet and Mark Eves, a former Maine House president, joined forces on the left flank of a crowded field, encouraging their supporters to place them first and second. Both were eliminated before the final round, and a moderate, Janet Mills, won the nomination and ultimately the general election. (In Maine, ranked choice voting is not used in the governor’s general election.)

I didn’t win, said Sweet, who also ran unsuccessfully in the Maines Democratic Senate primaries last year. But I do know that we have shifted the needle a lot in both races to more progressive things.

One of the most energizing progressive causes of the past two years, police brutality against people of color has failed to tip this year, the election of the non-partisan mayor of choice in Minneapolis, where tensions have remained high after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Outgoing Democratic President Jacob Frey, who opposed an overhaul of the city’s policing practices, defeated two progressive rivals who aligned themselves and urged voters not to rank him on their ballots.

The New York mayor’s primary was particularly disappointing for progressives. A sexual misconduct charge against city comptroller Scott Stringer and a staff revolt within Dianne Morales’ campaign weakened two of their most promising candidates and complicated the strategies for approving the ranked choices of outside progressive groups. . Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer and former MSNBC collaborator, has solidified support for the left in recent weeks but has finished third.

Some progressives are skeptical that the format favors a party or an ideology.

In New York this year, progressives and conservatives alike took the standings, with each race determined by a myriad of specific dynamics, said Joe Dinkin, campaign manager for the Working Families Party, which ranked Stringer, Morales and Wiley among the top. three best candidates for mayor. primary before withdrawing support from Stringer and Morales. In ranked choice voting, as in the more traditional system, the winner is usually the candidate who can most broadly appeal to the majority of the electorate.

But progressives like Sweet in Maine, who now work with Democracy for America, a group that has backed Wiley in New York City, remain optimistic about the ranked choice vote. They rule out failures, saying that as candidates and voters become familiar with and feel more comfortable with the system, progressives will be in a good position to benefit.

Overall, ranked choice voting is a great opportunity for progressives, said Yvette Simpson, CEO of Democracy for Americas. I think we have a lot of work to do in teaching candidates how the system works, so they can figure out how to navigate it.

Republicans in Virginia and elsewhere are now more eager to navigate, too. A GOP agent with extensive Ohio experience pointed out that the upcoming Republican Senate primary, which has turned into a multi-candidate brawl over Trump’s endorsement. Given the crowded field and the state’s traditional electoral rules, the race is likely to be won by a small plurality.

Core GOP voters want a serious Conservative fighter to back up, not a crazy clown car, said the agent, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the dynamics within the party. Another great example where instant voting for the GOP Primary and General would make a lot of sense.

In Georgia, foreign and military voters can now vote in order of priority under a measure included in a radical electoral bill signed this year. Democrats opposed the bill, which restricted other voting practices and narrowed the window for second elections held when primaries fail to produce a majority. (Democrats won two Senate seats in the second round of elections in January, before the bill was passed.)

State Representative Wes Cantrell, a Republican who lobbied for the ranked choice provision, introduced legislation to extend it to other elections in Georgia, a move that would eliminate the ballots altogether. But he doubts anything will pass in time for next year’s election, which could be particularly polarizing. Trump has endorsed the main GOP challengers against Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both of whom have refused to respond to Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Maybe RCV would force candidates to tell the truth and have an honest dialogue, Cantrell said. I don’t know if that would be the case or not. We can all dream, right?

