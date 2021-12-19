Islamic countries seek response to emergency in Afghanistan





FILE PHOTO: A person holds an Afghanistan flag while participating in a solidarity rally with Afghan women outside United Nations headquarters during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York, United States, September 25, 2021. REUTERS / Jeenah Moon

This content was published on December 19, 2021 – 12:29

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Muslim nations have sought to respond to the growing economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as neighboring Pakistan opened a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday.

The emergency in Afghanistan, with millions facing hunger as winter approaches, has sparked growing concern, but the international community has struggled to find a coordinated response given Western reluctance to help. the Taliban government, which took power in August.

“If action is not taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his opening speech, adding that a refugee crisis and more state violence Islamic could ensue. “Chaos is not for anyone,” he said.

The two-day meeting in Islamabad also includes representatives of the United Nations and international financial institutions, as well as world powers, including the United States, the European Union and Japan.

Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the new government has restored peace and security and is doing a lot to meet demands for a more inclusive government with respect for human rights, including womens rights.

“All must recognize that the political isolation of Afghanistan is not beneficial to anyone, so it is imperative that all support the prevailing stability and support it both politically and economically,” he said, according to a text of his remarks.

Taliban officials have already called for help to rebuild the crumbling Afghan economy and feed more than 20 million people at risk of hunger. Some countries and aid organizations started providing aid, but a virtual collapse of the country’s banking system made it difficult for them to do their jobs.

Beyond immediate aid, Afghanistan needs help to ensure long-term economic stability. Much will depend on Washington’s willingness to release billions of dollars in central bank reserves and lift the sanctions that have prompted many institutions and governments to shy away from direct dealings with the Taliban.

“They must dissociate the Taliban government from the 40 million Afghan citizens,” Pakistani Prime Minister Khan said.

Muttaqi said the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacks on other countries and he said there would be no retaliation against former government officials.

But the Taliban have come under heavy criticism for denying women and girls access to jobs and education, excluding large sections of Afghan society from the government and accused of violating rights. humans as well as targeting former officials despite their promise of amnesty.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by William Mallard, Himani Sarkar and Susan Fenton)

