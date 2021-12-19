Fear of extremes motivates voters in Chile’s presidential runoff





SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) The Chileans elected their next president on Sunday following a polarizing campaign between a brand of the free market compared to Donald Trump and a former millennial student protest leader who vows to tackle lingering inequalities in the most advanced economy in Latin America.

Jos Antonio Kast, a lawmaker who is used to defending Chile’s military dictatorship, finished first in the first round of voting last month but failed to secure a majority of the vote. This set up a head-to-head clash against Gabriel Boric, who followed him by around two percentage points.

Whoever wins will break the precedent. Since the return to democracy three decades ago, no candidate leading after the first round has ever been beaten in the second round. But no president has ever been elected without winning in the capital, Santiago, which Boric comfortably won in the first round.

Opinion polls over the past few days have consistently shown an advantage for Boric, albeit at times within the margin or error, meaning the contest is likely to be decided by the candidate who is able to energize his base while at the same time at the same time winning over the majority of voters who do not. side with political extremes.

Participation will mean everything, said Robert Funk, a political scientist at the University of Chile.

The two candidates could not be more opposed.

Kast, 55, a devout Roman Catholic and father of nine, emerged from the far-right fringe after winning less than 8% of the vote in 2017. He rose steadily in the polls this time with a divisive speech highlighting emphasis on conservative family values ​​and playing on Chileans fear that increased migration from Haiti and Venezuela could lead to crime.

A longtime lawmaker, he’s used to attacking Chile’s LGBTQ community and advocating for more restrictive abortion laws. He also accused outgoing President Sebastian Pinera, a conservative colleague, of betraying the economic legacy of General Augusto Pinochet, the country’s former military leader. Kasts’ brother, Miguel, was one of Pinochet’s best advisers.

Boric, 35, would become Chile’s youngest modern president. He was one of several activists elected to Congress in 2014 after leading protests for better education. If elected, he said, he will bury the neoliberal economic model left by Pinochet and raise taxes on the super rich to expand social services, tackle inequality and strengthen environmental protection.

In recent days, the two candidates have tried to turn towards the center.

I am not an extremist. … I don’t feel on the far right, Kast proclaimed in the home stretch even as he was harassed by revelations that his German-born father had been a full member of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party.

Meanwhile, Boric, who is backed by a coalition of left-wing parties that includes the Communist Party of Chile, has recruited more centrist advisers to his squad and has promised any changes will be gradual and fiscally responsible.

On both sides, people are voting out of fear, Funk said. Neither side is particularly excited about their candidate, but they vote for fear that if Kast wins there will be an authoritarian regression or because they fear Boric is too young, inexperienced, and aligned with the Communists.

Whoever wins will likely have a slim term and be limited by a divided Congress.

Additionally, political rules may soon change as a newly elected convention rewrites the country’s constitution from the Pinochet era. The most powerful convention elected institution in the country could in theory call new presidential elections when it completes its work next year and if the new charter is ratified in plebiscite.

___

Associated Press writer Patricia Luna reported in Santiago and AP writer Joshua Goodman reported in Miami.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/elections-caribbean-donald-trump-chile-santiago-5fc78a1fe1cb26a06839e8a7b59c8730 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos