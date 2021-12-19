Sri Mulyani reveals danger of climate change, melting ice is as big as the city of Bandung





DRAWING. Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said the implementation of this carbon tax is aimed at reducing carbon emissions that affect climate change and increasing the potential for disasters around the world, including Indonesia. The State Treasurer then expressed the urgency towards this green economy. One of them is climate change which is becoming more and more real. I see on the international news that the Arctic is melting. If the North Pole and the South Pole melt, what will happen? It is not a glass that melts the ice. But as big as (the city) Bandung. It's really huge, he said on Friday (12/17) by videoconference. This climate change was actually felt by Indonesia. Sri Mulyani said that from 2010, the average sea level in Indonesia has increased by 0.3 cm every year. Also read: Discover the carbon tax and its advantages Well, one way to reduce the impact of climate change is to develop a national commitment to reduce carbon emissions. In this case, the government will create a carbon dioxide market so that those who contribute to emitting a lot of CO2 pollution have to pay. In addition, the government is also diligent in replanting deforested forests. The reason is that this green plant is able to bind CO2 and produce oxygen. Now we also often see President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) often planting mangroves. Then we reforest and protect the forest, he added. In addition, the government will also try to change the direction of the use of energy for the production of electricity. From the main use of non-renewable energies to renewable energies (renewable energy).



