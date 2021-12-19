Thailand beat Singapore 2-0, remain unbeaten in Suzuki Cup





Dec. 18 (Reuters) – Thailand inflicted a 2-0 loss to host Suzuki Cup host Singapore on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten record in Group A of the Southeast Asian Championship as both nations have already qualified for the semi-finals next week. Neither team had lost any points in their three games heading into the final round of the group matches, and Elias Dolah and Supachai Chaided’s first-half goals kept Mano Polking’s side holding on. his perfect record in this year’s competition. The victory means the five-time champions finish three points ahead of Singapore and face the Group B finalists in the bottom four while the hosts take on the section winners. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Defending champions Vietnam face Cambodia while Malaysia and Indonesia meet on Sunday to determine the top two places in Group B. Indonesia, who have seven points, currently lead the Group B standings on goal difference against Vietnam, while Malaysia are one point away from third. Dolah sent Thailand on their way to victory with the opener in the 31st minute, reacting fastest to score from close range when goalkeeper Hassan Sunny couldn’t handle Bordin Phala’s free kick from a distance. Two minutes after the start of added time in the first half, the Thais doubled their lead when Supachai slipped into the bottom corner after grabbing a deep ball from Worachit Kanitsribumphen. The tournament was originally scheduled for last December, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A centralized format in Singapore is used because the entry restrictions put in place in the region meant that it was not possible to play the competition on a round-trip basis. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Michael Church, editing by Ken Ferris Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

