India has never forgotten Goa, Goa has never forgotten India: PM Modi
Despite the fact that India gained independence from British colonial rule 14 years before Goa, India has never forgotten Goa and Goa has never forgotten India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
The Prime Minister also returned to history to underline the spirit of unity of India, which gained independence in 1947 and of Goa which was finally liberated after 451 years of Portuguese rule by the Indian armed forces. December 19, 1961.
Modi was addressing a rally in Goa on the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the state, after paying tribute to the freedom fighters killed, martyred during the struggle for independence.
“I observed the martyrs memorial to the Azad maidan (in Panaji). It was modeled in the form of four hands joining together. This is proof of the fact that people from all over India have come together and joined hands (for free Goa), ”Modi said.
“Goa was conquered by the Portuguese at a time when the Mughal Empire ruled another part of the country. Since then the country has seen so many political storms. How many times has power changed hands. But despite the passage of time and the changes in power, Goa has not forgotten the Indians and India has not forgotten its Goa. It is a relationship that has grown stronger over time, ”said Modi .
The Prime Minister also recounted the efforts of the Maratha rulers, namely Chhatrapati Shivaji and his son Sambhaji to seize the Portuguese rule of Goa, while also mentioning the rebellion of the villagers of Cuncolim in 1583, when they confronted the power of the Portuguese colonists. .
Modi also said freedom fighters across the rest of India could have hung up their boots and rested on their laurels after India gained independence, but praised their will and initiative to liberate Goa from rule. Portugese.
“The country became independent before Goa. Most Indians had their rights. It was time for them to live their own dreams. They had options to pursue governance and power. They could have accepted honors and positions. But so many freedom fighters gave it all up and continued to fight and sacrifice for the freedom of Goa, ”Modi said.
“The people of Goa have also not stopped fighting for freedom and independence. They have kept the flame of freedom burning for the longest period in Indian history. It is because that India is not just a matter of political power, India is that thought, a family that protects human rights, ”the Prime Minister said.
Modi added that “Bharat” was a belief that the nation comes before itself, above all else. “… there is only one song. ‘Nation first’. Where there is only one resolution, ‘One Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,'” said Modi.
The Prime Minister also cited the names of the main freedom fighters for their invaluable contribution to the liberation of Goa, including Luis de Menezes Braganza, Tristao Braganza da Cunha, Julio Menezes, Purushottam Kakodkar, Laxmikant Bhembre, Bala Raia Mapari, ” So much of our freedom fighter continued to be agitated after independence. They suffered, they sacrificed themselves, but did not let the movement stop, ”Modi said.
The prime minister also made mention of the late freedom fighter Mohan Ranade, who he said continued to languish in prison even after the state was liberated from colonial rule.
“Remember Mohan Ranade, who was sentenced to prison for fighting in the Goa freedom movement. He suffered in prison for years. Years after Goa’s liberation he still had to languish in prison, ”Modi said.
“For a revolutionary like Ranade, Atal ji raised his voice in Parliament. So many leaders of Azad Gomantak Dal gave their all for the struggle for the freedom of Goa,” the prime minister also said.
