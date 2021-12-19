Politics
Minister launched Tory WhatsApp group chat for defending Boris Johnson
A government minister has been brutally kicked out of a conservative Whatsapp group as internal conservative struggles escalate.
Nadine Dorries could be regularly found in the defense of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the right-wing group Clean Global Brexit, but his latest intervention seems to have been the last straw among angry Tories.
Leaked messages show the Culture Secretary being ousted by Brexiteer organizer Steve Baker, who added for good measure: Enough is enough.
Freedom of speech advocate Mr Baker does not appear to have been impressed by Ms Dorries calling the Prime Minister the hero who staged Brexit.
She said: A little loyalty to the person who won an 83 [seat] majority and delivered Brexit wouldn’t hurt.
Yet it sent the group of over 100 MPs into an unprecedented collapse.
It came after Brexit Minister Lord Forst resigned from government on Saturday night, dealing another blow to Mr Johnson’s leadership.
Brexiteer Andrew Bridgen wrote in response to the news: It’s a disaster. Lord Frost was concerned about the political direction of the government. Most Conservative backbenchers are too.
Marcus Fysh added: Frost is a hero and is 100% right, before Geoffrey Clifton-Brown intervenes: it’s another hammer blow for the Prime Minister.
This prompted Ms Dorries to jump in Mr Johnson’s defense, before being fired for it.
As she was excluded from the discussion, Mr Bridgen replied: It was about time, thank you Steve.
The row follows a period of nightmare for the Prime Minister, who has seen numerous calls for his resignation and Conservative MPs hand over letters of censure to the influential 1922 committee. If 54 of them do, there are will have a vote on its direction.
Mr Johnson was mocked for a calamitous speech where he rambled on about Peppa Pig World and a parliamentary debacle in which he tried to save a Tory MP sanctioned for breaking lobbying regulations.
This led to a by-election in an ultra-secure seat, which the Tories then lost following damning revelations about the Christmas holidays in Downing Street which saw Mr Johnson accused of lying and breaking the rules. Covid laws.
The Whatsapp messages leaked to Skys political reporter Sam Coates, who added that a curator told him after the messages were posted that this was proof that Baker, for all of his allegations of BS loyalty, was after the prime minister’s job and wouldn’t tolerate people defending him.
A member of Parliament defended Ms Dorries in this very unusual argument.
Major incident declared in London as Omicron hits emergency services
Conor Burns wrote: Absolutely right Nadine. The memory seems to be very short.
But Mr Baker, from the far-right Conservative Party, wrote: The majority was won for many reasons. Among them, two were critical:
- the deal he voted for was rejected
- someone (ahem) but not persuaded him [then Reform UK leader Nigel] Farage not to face [Conservative] holders.
If Boris hadn’t taken advantage of both, we would be on the other benches.
True story. And yes Conor, some memories are indeed very short.
Contact our press team by sending us an email at[email protected].
For more stories like this,see our news page.
MORE: Boris faces new crisis as Brexit Minister Lord Frost leaves cabinet
Get the latest news, wellness stories, analysis and more
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/19/minister-kicked-off-tory-whatsapp-group-chat-for-defending-boris-johnson-15793906/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]