Minister launched Tory WhatsApp group chat for defending Boris Johnson

Nadine Dorries was kicked out of a right-wing Brexit group after calling the PM a hero (Photo: REX)

A government minister has been brutally kicked out of a conservative Whatsapp group as internal conservative struggles escalate.

Nadine Dorries could be regularly found in the defense of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the right-wing group Clean Global Brexit, but his latest intervention seems to have been the last straw among angry Tories.

Leaked messages show the Culture Secretary being ousted by Brexiteer organizer Steve Baker, who added for good measure: Enough is enough.

Freedom of speech advocate Mr Baker does not appear to have been impressed by Ms Dorries calling the Prime Minister the hero who staged Brexit.

She said: A little loyalty to the person who won an 83 [seat] majority and delivered Brexit wouldn’t hurt.

Yet it sent the group of over 100 MPs into an unprecedented collapse.

It came after Brexit Minister Lord Forst resigned from government on Saturday night, dealing another blow to Mr Johnson’s leadership.

EXC big row in a Tory Whatsapp Clean Global Brexit group with over 100 MPs This leads to the impeachment of Nadine Dorries after defending the Prime Minister and then Steve Baker declaring that was enough Exchanges here: pic.twitter.com/SsktMPJNSW Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 18, 2021

I just received the WhatsApp exchange from someone else, which somewhat includes the previous exchange Heres Conor Burns also defending the PM and Dorries, prompting Baker’s response Also Baker emoji action pic.twitter.com/iWfGcr7doJ Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 18, 2021

Brexiteer Andrew Bridgen wrote in response to the news: It’s a disaster. Lord Frost was concerned about the political direction of the government. Most Conservative backbenchers are too.

Marcus Fysh added: Frost is a hero and is 100% right, before Geoffrey Clifton-Brown intervenes: it’s another hammer blow for the Prime Minister.

This prompted Ms Dorries to jump in Mr Johnson’s defense, before being fired for it.

As she was excluded from the discussion, Mr Bridgen replied: It was about time, thank you Steve.

The row follows a period of nightmare for the Prime Minister, who has seen numerous calls for his resignation and Conservative MPs hand over letters of censure to the influential 1922 committee. If 54 of them do, there are will have a vote on its direction.

Mr Johnson was mocked for a calamitous speech where he rambled on about Peppa Pig World and a parliamentary debacle in which he tried to save a Tory MP sanctioned for breaking lobbying regulations.

This led to a by-election in an ultra-secure seat, which the Tories then lost following damning revelations about the Christmas holidays in Downing Street which saw Mr Johnson accused of lying and breaking the rules. Covid laws.

The Whatsapp messages leaked to Skys political reporter Sam Coates, who added that a curator told him after the messages were posted that this was proof that Baker, for all of his allegations of BS loyalty, was after the prime minister’s job and wouldn’t tolerate people defending him.

Conor Burns wrote: Absolutely right Nadine. The memory seems to be very short.

But Mr Baker, from the far-right Conservative Party, wrote: The majority was won for many reasons. Among them, two were critical:

the deal he voted for was rejected someone (ahem) but not persuaded him [then Reform UK leader Nigel] Farage not to face [Conservative] holders.

If Boris hadn’t taken advantage of both, we would be on the other benches.

True story. And yes Conor, some memories are indeed very short.

