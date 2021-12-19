To beat Trump in 2024, Pressley says, Democrats must “deliver.”





Democrats will retain control of the White House and Congress if they keep their promises, U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley said on Saturday.

We have a mandate from the people, she told reporters after a toy drive in Dorchester. Democrats have the House, the Senate, and the White House. It must mean something. Being in the majority is more than a topic of discussion. Democrats must deliver. If lives get better, get better, we’ll keep the majority.

Pressley’s remarks came two days after a Trafalgar Group poll showing Trump would beat both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris by two points in New Hampshire if he ran again in 2024.

But the MP said she was not worried.

President Bidens’ Comprehensive Agenda The bipartisan infrastructure package of the Build Back Better Bill is the people’s agenda, she said. It is therefore a question of honoring the will of the people with the decisive democratic majority that we have.

President Biden said his $ 1.75 trillion social and climate legislation would do a wide range of things, providing free preschool for all ages 3 and 4 and making the biggest investment in child care. children in the country’s history, saving most American families more than half of their child care expenses.

Massachusetts has the second highest child care cost in the country $ 17,000 per child for in-home care per year, Pressley said.

The Build Back Better Act would also lower the cost of prescription drugs, a critical change for millions of Americans, she said, citing the case of a woman whose 16-year-old daughter died because her mother could not afford to buy insulin for her three. diabetic children, so she started rationing them.

Now here is a drug that hasn’t changed in a hundred years but has risen in price by 400%, Pressley said.

The Build Back Better Act would also provide affordable care to elderly Americans and people with disabilities in their homes, while supporting the workers who provide them care.

And that would provide 39 million households with up to $ 3,600 in tax cuts per child by extending the US bailout’s expanded child tax credit, which Pressley said should be permanent.

But the legislation faces some hurdles, including Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who has raised concerns about the bill.

Pressley also called the omicron variant of the coronavirus deeply concerning.

Collaborations such as those between community health centers, schools and first responders, with the support of federal funds, will allow us to avoid this new variant, she said.

But Pressley also said there was a need for mobile vaccination units that could accommodate workers from the second and third shifts.

We need people to be able to canvass, she said, go door to door and say, If you haven’t been vaccinated, please get vaccinated. If you have been vaccinated, please recall.

