Pak Oppn calls on Imran Khan to stop blaming previous regimes for failures





New Delhi: The Pakistani opposition has called on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop blaming previous governments for his failures and focus on his performance, Dawn reported.

“Blaming the Bhuttos and Sharifs for his failures in more than three years in government, Imran Khan should know that this narrative is outdated,” PfP Senator Sherry Rehman said in a series of tweets.

She said the PTI government increased the country’s debts by 70 percent to Rs 20.7 trillion and in the face of that he (Khan) blames others.

“In a weekly report, inflation climbed to 19.5%. Hasn’t the PTI government been responsible for record lending, unbridled inflation and rising prices, unemployment and crises for over three years? When will the government in place accept its responsibilities and does the PTI know that it is in power, ”she asked, the report added.

The PPP senator further stated that the Prime Minister had the illusion that apart from him all the politicians wanted to do corruption. “Contrary to this, the majority of Pakistan believe that corruption has increased in Imran Khan’s regime. People will be asking questions in upcoming polls about the performance of the PTI government and by only indulging in a blame game it cannot get away with its responsibilities, ”she said.

Earlier, Imran Khan had said that the Bhutto and Sharif families were responsible for the current situation in the country. “Pakistan was rich in resources, but the Bhutto and Sharif families had used them unfairly. My government wants Pakistan to become a prosperous country and it is fighting against the two families, which are super rich, ”he said.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb also called on Imran Khan to stop trumpeting the same false accusations, as his repetition would not make these false accusations true.

“Transparency International has already awarded the international certificate of corruption to this government and declared this government led by Imran a thief. Pakistan fell from 111th to 124th place due to the widespread corruption of Imran and his cronies, ”she said in a statement.

The former information minister said Khan had enslaved the nation to “corrupt mafia cartels”. She said the prime minister helped these “mafias” steal billions of dollars in the sugar, flour and medicine scandals, then blamed others. “Khan has helped them steal billions from Ring Road, Covid Funds, Tosha Khana and other mega corruption scandals and still has the audacity to point fingers at others,” she said, according to the report. .

