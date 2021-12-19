PM Modi inaugurates projects worth 600 cr on liberation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Goa on Sunday and inaugurated several development projects at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium worth over Rs 600 on Goa Liberation Day.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 each year to mark the success of “Operation Vijay” undertaken by the Indian armed forces which liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

During the event, Modi also congratulated the freedom fighters and veterans of Operation Vijay as part of the Goa Liberation Day celebrations.

These projects included the refurbished Fort Aguada Prison Museum, a super specialty block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, an Aviation Skills Development Center at Mopa Airport and the Substation insulated gas tank from Dabolim-Navelim to Margao.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said the land and sea of ​​Goa have been blessed with the blessings of nature.

“The land of Goa, the air of Goa, the sea of ​​Goa, have been blessed with a wonderful gift of nature. And today this enthusiasm of the people of Goa adds to the pride of liberation,” said the Prime Minister. .

In the context of Liberation Day, the Prime Minister reiterated that the people of Goa also did not allow the Liberation and Swaraj movements to stop. They kept the flame of freedom burning for the longest time in Indian history. This is because India is not just a political power. India is an idea, a family which defends the interests of humanity. “

Goa came under Portuguese rule when the rest of the country was ruled by the Mughals. But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa, ”he added.

Recalling his recent meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City, Modi said the feelings of the head of the Catholic Church were overwhelming for him.

“I have to tell you what he said after my invitation. Pope Francis said, ‘This is the greatest gift you have given me.’ It is his love for the diversity of India, our vibrant democracy, ”he said.

The Prime Minister issued “My Stamp” depicting the Hutatma Smarak in Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement. A “Meghdoot Postcard” featuring a collage of photos from various events during the Goa liberation struggle will also be presented to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister presented awards to the best Panchayat / Municipality, Swayampurna Mitras and beneficiaries of the Swayampurna Goa program.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi offered floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Panaji and attended Sail Parade and FlyPast on Goa Liberation Day.

