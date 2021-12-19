Tribunal members to investigate Auditor General and deputy take oath before President Bio – Global Times Newspaper





Members of the newly formed tribunal to investigate Auditor General Ms. Lara Taylor-Pearce and her deputy Tamba Momoh were sworn in before His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio as required by law. The presiding judge is the Honorable Justice Nyawo Finda Matturi-Jones, JSC, a retired Supreme Court Judge, described by her peers as a good woman with an unblemished character, who has worked across Sierra Leone since the magistrate post until many years as High Court Judge in Kenema and finally became Supreme Court Judge in 2016. Other members are Honorable Judge Ansumana Ivan Sesay and Mr. Lahai M. Farma. Justice Matturi-Jones thanked the president for appointing them to participate in what she said was a rare opportunity to review the activities of the Auditor General and her deputy, following their recent suspension. She confirmed that this would strengthen democracy and improve the country’s credentials, as it would allow and give the two officials the opportunity to clear their names and in a transparent and credible manner. She further noted that she and her court colleagues were ready, willing and able to perform the task for which they had been appointed, adding that they also knew the laws and assured that they would use their long years of service. experience in working diligently for the benefit of Sierra Leone. We are ready and willing to listen to all available evidence. We are ready to analyze the situation and apply the laws fairly, she said. His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio thanked the newly sworn members of the tribunal for accepting the challenge, adding that the Tribunal should do its best to investigate the case referred to them. We respect the Constitution of Sierra Leone. It is now up to you to investigate the matter and get back to us. I wish you all the best and look forward to the result. Thank you, he concludes.

