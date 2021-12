Sununu won’t say if he supports a Trump 2024 race

New Hampshire Gov. Chris SununuChris Sununu Sunday Shows Sneak Peek: COVID-19 Cases Rise Amid Omicron Wave Sunday Shows Sneak Peek: Officials And Experts Respond To Omicron; Biden administration sounds the alarm on Russia and China Juan Williams: GOP infighting a gift to Democrats MORE (R) on Sunday declined to say if he would support former President Trump Donald Trump Senate confirms 40 judges in Biden’s first year in office, the most since Reagan’s stoppage the organizer of Steal testified to the House panel about contact with GOP officials before Jan.6. Why you shouldn’t expect a reshuffle from Biden PLUS if he were to launch another presidential bid in 2024, instead highlighting the importance of next year’s midterm elections.

Asked by co-host Jake TapperJacob (Jake) Paul TapperSunday shows – Spotlight on deadly storms FEMA Extreme Weather Administrator: “This will be our new normal” Kentucky Governor Expects tornado death toll rises MORE on CNN State of the Union if he would support a possible Trump 2024 campaign, noting his endorsement from the then-president last year, Sununu said he was not considering not even 24.

Look, I’m a big believer, if you’ve spent all of your time looking at what happened in 2020, and all of your time thinking about 2024, as the Republican Party we’re going to miss 2022, and that’s there you need to hopefully inspire new people to step up, to want to do everything from governor to city planning council, Sununu said.

So not even considering 24. I think if we do this, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, you’re really missing the boat, he added.

The governor said he is currently focused on dealing with issues in New Hampshire, including COVID-19, inflation and heating issues.

I don’t mean to say I don’t care about 24, but the lowest thing on the priority list, as you can imagine, he added.

Trump has publicly toyed with the launch of a third presidential campaign in 2024. He recently teased the prospect of another candidacy at an event with former Fox News host Bill OReilly, telling the audience we won the first time, and the second time we won by same Suite. And it looks like we might have to think about it very hard a third time.

In July, the former president said in an interview that he had made a decision on another White House candidacy, but did not indicate which side he was leaning on.

