Turkey’s drone army explores African arms sales





But interest in Turkish weapons is at its peak. The TB2 Bayraktar model is in high demand after being credited with changing the fate of conflicts in Libya and the breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh in recent years. The drones are manufactured by the private company Baykar, run by one of Erdogan’s son-in-law. “Everywhere I go in Africa, everyone asks me about drones,” Erdogan boasted after a visit to Angola, Nigeria and Togo in October. Part of the scrutiny has focused on Turkey’s ties with Ethiopia, where a brutal conflict has left thousands dead, displaced more than two million and pushed hundreds of thousands into close conditions famine, according to UN estimates. A Western source said Turkey sent an undisclosed number of combat drones to support Abiy’s campaign earlier this year, but Ankara has since responded to international pressure and halted sales. “Ethiopia can buy these drones from whomever it wants,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said in October, neither confirming nor denying the sales. – Soaring sales – Turkish official data does not detail the details of military sales to each country, giving only the total amount of sales for each month. These have climbed dramatically over the past year. Turkey’s defense and aviation exports to Ethiopia reached $ 94.6 million between January and November, up from around $ 235,000 in the same period last year, according to figures released by the Assembly. Turkish exporters. Sales to Angola, Chad and Morocco saw similar jumps. Turkish drones first made international headlines after Ankara signed two agreements with the UN-recognized Libyan government covering maritime and security issues in 2019. He then invaded the conflict zone with drones, curbing the advance of eastern rebel forces backed by Turkey’s regional rivals and paving the way for a truce. Turkey cemented the reputation of its drones last year by helping Azerbaijan reclaim most of the land it lost to ethnic Armenian separatist forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh nearly three decades. “Now Turkey with drones has more cards to play when it comes to negotiating with other countries,” said researcher Donelli. “It is a very good bargaining chip for Turkey.” – Growing network – The head of Turkey’s Council on Foreign Economic Relations – the NGO that hosted the October forum in Istanbul – insisted the growing relationship was not just about arms. “We care about the defense sector and our relationship with Africa,” board chairman Nail Olpak told AFP. “But I would like to stress that if we think of the defense sector only as weapons, rockets, rifles, tanks and rifles, that would be wrong.” He pointed to Turkish demining vehicles in Togo, which are considered defense industry sales. Donelli agreed, referring to Togo’s plans to improve its army with Turkish support through training and armored vehicles, weapons and other types of equipment. Turkey has reportedly set up a network of 37 military offices across Africa, in line with Erdogan’s stated goal of tripling annual trade volume with the continent to $ 75 billion in the coming years. – by Raziye Akkoc

