Goa would have been released sooner if Sardar Patel had lived longer, Prime Minister Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Goa would have been liberated from Portuguese rule much earlier if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived a little longer.

Modi was speaking at an event to celebrate Goa Liberation Day, celebrated on December 19 each year to mark the day the Indian armed forces liberated the coastal state from Portuguese rule in 1961.

If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been alive a little longer, Goa would have been released sooner, Modi said.

Patel, deputy prime minister of the Nehru cabinet, died on December 15, 1950. He is credited with liberating the Marathwada region in Maharashtra from Nizam’s reign.

During his recent visit to Rome, Modi said: “Some time ago I went to Italy and to Vatican City. There, I also had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis. I invited him to visit India, to which Pope Francis said This is the greatest gift you have given me. It is his love for the diversity of India, our radiant democracy. Modi praised the freedom fighters, including those outside Goa, who fought for the freedom of the state. When India gained independence, it continued to fight to liberate Goa, he added.

They have ensured that the struggle for the liberation of Goa does not end after India’s independence, he said.

Modi also commended the Goa government for achieving various parameters of good governance.

The state has exceeded parameters such as per capita income, exclusive toilets for girls in schools, tap water in every household, door-to-door waste collection and food security, a- he declared.

Modi recalled the former Chief Minister of Goa, the late Manohar Parrikar, saying he understood the potential of the state and nurtured it for the welfare of the people.

Parrikar, who was Minister of Defense during the first term of Narendra Modi’s government, died on March 17, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

At the liberation day event, Modi praised the freedom fighters and veterans of Operation Vijay undertaken by the Indian military to liberate Goa.

Modi said that Goa was under Portuguese rule when much of the country was ruled by Mughals, but centuries later Goa has not forgotten its Indianness, nor has India forgotten Goa.

The Prime Minister, who arrived here this afternoon to take part in the celebrations marking 60 years of the liberation of the coastal state from Portuguese rule, also attended an air parade and parade of sails in Miramar.

Modi has pioneered several development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Super Specialist Block and the New South Goa District Hospital.

The super specialized block of Goa Medical College and Hospital was built at a cost of over Rs 380 crore as part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana program.

The new South Goa District Hospital, built at a cost of approximately Rs 220 crore, is equipped with modern medical infrastructure, including OPD services in 33 specialties, the latest diagnostic and laboratory facilities and services like physiotherapy and audiometry.

The redevelopment of the Aguada Fort Prison Museum as a heritage tourist destination under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme cost more than Rs 28 crore. Prior to the liberation of Goa, Aguada Fort was used to incarcerate and torture freedom fighters.

The museum will highlight the contributions and sacrifices made by prominent freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of Goa and pay them a dignified tribute.

Modi also inaugurated an aeronautical skills development center at Mopa airport and an insulated gas substation at Dabolim-Navelim in Margao. He laid the foundation stone for the Indian International University of Legal Education and Research Bar Council of India Trust in Goa.

It also posted special coverage and special cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian armed forces liberating Goa from Portuguese rule.

Modi’s visit to the coastal state preceded Goa’s assembly elections scheduled for early next year and attempts by the ruling BJP to avoid challenges from the new TMC and other parties.

