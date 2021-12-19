Omicron to hospital ‘record number’ of Britons unless UK locks in, experts warn

The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel

SAGE scientists today warned that Boris Johnson’s ‘Plan B’ measures do not go far enough to protect the NHS from the current wave of the Omicron variant amid warnings that 50,000 doctors, nurses and staff NHS could be sick with the variant by Christmas Day

Boris Johnson scientists have warned of record-breaking Omicron Covid hospitalizations unless stricter rules are urgently introduced.

SAGE scientists have warned that Plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the variant from ravaging the NHS – and recommended closing indoor pubs and canceling overcrowded events.

He came amid warnings that 50,000 doctors, nurses and NHS staff could be sick with the variant by Christmas Day.

Labor warned the NHS was at risk of collapse if the virus ravaged the workforce.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Saturday declared a “major incident” as the virus ravaged the capital.

The prime minister has faced calls to recall parliament this week, to debate tighter restrictions.















But Mr Johnson would wait for more precise data on the severity of the Omicron variant before deciding on stricter measures after Christmas.

And a COBRA meeting, which was due to take place yesterday to discuss business financial assistance and contingency planning for essential public services brought to their knees by staff absences, has been brought forward and will now take place on Sunday.

Another 90,418 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded on Saturday, the second highest figure on record.

A total of 900 people were admitted to hospital, bringing the weekly total to 6,056 – and 125 died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease.

Articles published on Saturday revealed that due to the delay in testing and registering new cases, the number of daily infections is almost certainly already in the hundreds of thousands.















And because of the time it takes for an infection to develop into a serious illness, the number of hospitalizations could be ten times higher than it currently appears.

The documents warn that the overcrowded indoor mix is ​​the biggest risk factor for the virus to spread – and large gatherings risk becoming super-spread events.

And even though the Omicron variant is half as severe as the previous Delta strain, scientists believe it’s plausible that the unprecedented infection numbers are quickly turning into higher hospitalizations than any previous peak.

And with infections doubling every other day, any delay will make the spread more difficult to control.

Without further interventions, they warned, hospitalizations could reach 2,000 a day by the end of the year, before peaking at 3,000.

Officials are said to be preparing scenarios for a new round of restrictions, but none have yet been presented to ministers.















His number 10 included is waiting for more precise data on hospitalizations and the effectiveness of vaccines, expected between Christmas and New Year, before making his decision.

But scientists fear that even delaying until after Boxing Day when infections double every other day will guarantee a dramatic wave of hospitalizations in the New Year, and have urged the government to act sooner.

Wise scientist Professor Stephen Reicher, speaking to Times Radio in his personal capacity, said post-Christmas restrictions would likely be too late and urged the government to act now.















The problem is, after Christmas it’s probably too late, he said. This is probably when we will have had a huge wave of infections with all the impact on society.

Meanwhile, NHS staff hold their breaths, awaiting the storm as hospitals brace for a surge of admissions as thousands of workers self-isolate with covid.

The British Medical Association has warned that up to 50,000 doctors, nurses and hospital staff could be stricken with the disease and forced to self-isolate by Christmas Day.

BMA Board Chairman Dr Chaand Nagpaul warned that the ravaged workforce would lead to the cancellation of appointments and operations, adding: Services were already affected by staff absences, and these estimates show that it could get worse.

NHS figures released this week show that hospital bed occupancy is already approaching 94%.

And some NHS trusts this week have reported up to 10% of staff sick.

NHS nurse Amy Fancourt said the situation was as if we were looking for a mountain that we have already climbed – and being told to keep walking.

She added: We are here, holding our breath, waiting for the storm.















Government and NHS guidelines for health workers were relaxed this week to allow people living in the same house as someone who tests positive to come to work.

New rules say staff can come to work if they have two doses of the vaccine, have had a negative PCR test, and perform daily lateral flow tests before work, for 10 days.

Writing for the Mirror, Labors Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting warned: If the virus spreads through our NHS staff will not be able to come to work and health services could collapse.

Lib Dem chief Sir Ed Davey, who is isolating himself after testing positive for Covid-19, called on the Prime Minister to recall Parliament tomorrow (MON).

He said: Throughout the pandemic, Boris Johnson has always reacted too late, missed opportunities and refused to act when scientists told him to.

This is why the Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to recall a virtual parliament on Monday at this time of national crisis. We cannot allow the Prime Minister to sit on his hands as the NHS and business are on the brink of collapse.

Ministers are to explain the latest science advice to MEPs and ensure a proper debate on future Covid measures, including support to help businesses get through this increasingly difficult time.

Health ministers in South Africa, where the Omicron variant originated, say high vaccination rates and immunity to previous infections appear to protect against more severe symptoms.

Officials said last night that while there had been a slight increase in hospital admissions, it was lower than in previous waves of the pandemic.