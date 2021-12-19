The judge who cleared Modi in the Godhra case is no longer – the New Indian Express





AHMEDABAD: Retired Supreme Court Judge Girish Thakorlal Nanavati, who headed two commissions of inquiry into the Godhra riots and anti-Sikh riots in 2002, breathed his last on Saturday at his residence in Ahmedabad. His family said he suffered a massive heart attack around 1:30 p.m. Born February 17, 1935, Nanavati was registered as a lawyer at the High Court of Bombay on February 11, 1958. He was appointed a judge of the High Court of Gujarat in 1979 and transferred to the High Court of Orissa in 1993. He was the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa in January 1994 and transferred as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka in September 1994. He was elevated to the Supreme Court in 1995. He retired from the Supreme Court in 2000. After his retirement, he headed a commission to investigate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. He later became a member of a commission appointed by then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi to investigate the post-Godhra riots of 2002. Nanavati submitted its final report on the 2002 riots to the state government in 2014, which was tabled at the Gujarat state assembly in December 2019. The report gave Modi unequivocal advice. Judges Nanavati and Akshay Mehta submitted their final report on the 2002 riots in 2014 to then Chief Minister of Gujarat Anandiben Patel. The commission was appointed in 2002 by Narendra Modi to investigate the riots. Nanavati was appointed by the NDA government to investigate the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. He was the only member of the Nanavati commission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/thesundaystandard/2021/dec/19/judge-who-cleared-modi-in-godhra-case-no-more-2397129.html

