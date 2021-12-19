President Jokowi: Strengthen the country’s defense spirit and go hand in hand in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic





Tribunnews.com reporter, Gita Irawan TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for the commemoration of the 73rd National Defense Day in 2021 to be a momentum to increase the collective spirit in the defense of the country and the building of the nation. One of his lifetimes, he said, is neck and neck in the face of a pandemic. This was conveyed by Jokowi in his message read by Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto during the commemoration of the 73rd State Defense Day 2021 at the Ministry of Defense, in Jakarta, Sunday 19 / 12/2021. “To strengthen the spirit of defense of the country and to work hand in hand, hand in hand in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, so that we are strong through various tests, and continue to grow in the realization of the ideals of nation, “Jokowi said in an official statement from the Defense Ministry General Secretariat’s Public Relations Office on the Defense Ministry website. .go.id Sunday (12/19/2021). Jokowi also recalled that the nation of Indonesia will be strong and great if all elements are able to play a role in making this country even better. For this reason, he invites all elements of the nation to show that Indonesia is a strong nation. “Not only are they able to face the war on Covid-19 and the challenges of other nations, but a nation that is able to profit from adversity becomes a leap forward,” Jokowi said. Read also : Defense Minister Prabowo delivers President Jokowi’s message on 73rd National Defense Day ceremony Jokowi pointed out that the challenges facing the Indonesian people today are not easy, so it takes fighting strength and hard work to be able to get through difficult times. All countries, he said, are competing in the fight against Covid-19, both to control the virus and for economic recovery. As a great nation, he said, Indonesia must come out a winner and must be optimistic. According to him, the Indonesian people must create opportunities in the midst of hardships. For this, he said, the Indonesian people must respond to all with innovation and real work. Read also : Maritime economic development in Indonesia and ASEAN countries, see explanation He also stressed that all parts of the nation must not stop creating, innovating and achieving amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have to prove our resilience. We must earn our future and realize the lofty ideals of the nation’s founding fathers with the spirit of defending the country, ”Jokowi said.

