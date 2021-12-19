Netherlands enter quarantine as Europe tightens restrictions to slow omicron

Countries across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to counter a new wave of COVID-19 infections triggered by the highly transmissible variant of omicron, with the Netherlands entering Christmas lockdown and London declaring a “major incident”.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the omicron variant could be dominant in Europe by mid-January. Many countries reimpose travel restrictions and other measures weeks after the variant was first detected in South Africa.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced that all non-essential shops, cultural and entertainment venues are to close until January 14, while schools will close until at least January 9. The Dutch also face tighter limits on the number of guests allowed in their homes, however officials have made an exception for Christmas Day.

“To sum it up in one sentence, the Netherlands will be stranded again from tomorrow,” Rutte said at a televised press conference.

In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” in the British capital, calling the increase in the number of cases “extremely worrying”. Britain has seen a record number of cases for three consecutive days during the week, prompting new regulations and signaling another lockdown is being considered. Most of the new cases registered in London are of the omicron variant.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of further COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas, saying the spread of the omicron variant was a very rapidly evolving situation. When asked if he could rule out the restrictions before Christmas, Javid told BBC Television: “We are assessing the situation, it is evolving very quickly”.

“There are no guarantees in this pandemic, I don’t think so. At this point, we just have to keep everything under control,” he explained.

Javid said the government took the “sobering” advice of its scientists seriously, monitored data “almost every hour” and would weigh that against the wider impact of restrictions on things such as businesses. and education. He said there was still a lot of unknowns about omicron, but waiting for the data to be clearer may be too late to react to it.

More than 100 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s own Tory lawmakers voted against the government’s latest measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 earlier this week and Johnson faces the biggest crisis in his leadership after a litany of scandals and missteps.

When asked if Johnson was too weak to introduce new restrictions, Javid replied: “No, I don’t think that is the case … if the government felt that further action needed to be taken, of course, we would present that to parliament and it would be up to parliament to decide.

The number of registered omicron cases across the country reached nearly 25,000 on Friday at 6 p.m. GMT, up more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency said. The number of all new COVID-19 cases reported in official data on Saturday was 90,418. Cases rose 44.4% in the seven days to December 18 from the previous week. Javid said the government believed around 60% of new COVID-19 cases in England were now omicron.

The German health agency, meanwhile, announced it had put Britain on a list of countries at high risk for COVID-19, which will lead to tighter restrictions for travelers. The change, which takes effect late Sunday at midnight Sunday, means arrivals from Britain will have to observe a two-week quarantine, whether or not they are vaccinated.

The UK joins eight African countries, including South Africa, on Germany’s list of “virus variant zones”.

The Robert Koch Institute’s announcement comes following tightened restrictions for other countries in Europe as the continent faces a fourth wave of infections.

As of Sunday, France and Denmark are considered “high-risk areas”, meaning those who are not vaccinated or recovered from the virus must self-quarantine for 10 days. Dozens of countries, including almost all of Germany’s adjacent neighbors, have now been added to this category.

In France, a scientific panel urged the government to impose “significant restrictions” on New Year’s festivities, and the capital Paris has announced “with regret” that it is canceling all events on the Champs Elysees.

Elsewhere in Europe, nervous governments are reinstating restrictions to tackle the pandemic, which has killed at least 5,335,968 people since the outbreak in China in December 2019.

Ireland orders bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m. Denmark closes cinemas and other venues. European countries are also working to distribute booster shots and expand immunization programs to include children. Portugal said tens of thousands of children under 12 are due to receive their first jab this weekend.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said its deployment to children would begin on Wednesday.

“If all goes well, we will start the vaccination of children in the afternoon of December 22 in specially adapted centers,” he told France Inter radio.

In Denmark, one of the first European countries to start vaccinating children, young people were showing courage while waiting for their vaccines.

“Everyone in the family was vaccinated, I was the last,” the young Camelia told Agence France-Presse (AFP). “I’m glad I did because now if I have a corona I won’t feel anything,” she said.

However, the EU’s health agency has warned that relying solely on vaccines will not work. Wearing a mask, working from home and avoiding crowds were key to reducing the burden on health systems in the short term, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said.

And the global situation continues to be a major cause for concern, with an AFP tally based on official figures suggesting that the number of new infections in Africa has increased by 57% over the past week.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a forum of African leaders and officials on Saturday that the continent’s low immunization coverage was “shameful for humanity.”

“We are aware of the global injustice in access to the COVID-19 vaccine and the unfair treatment of Africa,” he said, pledging to provide 15 million doses of the vaccine to the continent.