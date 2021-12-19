If Afghan government fails to fight terrorism, other countries could face fallout, warns Imran Khan at OIC summit





ANI | Updated: December 19, 2021 at 7:47 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec. 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Sunday that “if the Afghan government fails to fight terrorism, other countries could face fallout”. terrorism, other countries may also face its repercussions, Geo News reported. Islamic State’s presence in Afghanistan, the prime minister said the only way to deal with the terrorist group was a stable Afghanistan. He said the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) was capable of carrying out international attacks, Geo News reported. Afghanistan’s burgeoning crisis and aid to the Taliban, Khan blamed a corrupt government, suspension of foreign aid, freezing of foreign assets and a dysfunctional banking system for the collapse from Afghanistan. He also stressed the need for humanitarian aid in Kabul and said that if the world does not act in time, Afghanistan could become the “greatest man-made disaster.” Highlighting the collapse of hospitals, the education sector and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister called on the world to action as Afghanistan headed for chaos, Geo News reported. “Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos. When it cannot pay the salaries of civil servants, doctors and nurses, any government will collapse. But chaos does not suit anyone. It certainly does not suit the United States, “he added.

The Prime Minister also said that the OIC has a huge responsibility as it is also our religious duty to support the Afghan brothers who are suffering. Khan urged the world not to tie their support to the Taliban, but rather that they should be thinking of 40 million people. He also called on the international community to be sensitive to the cultural traditions of Afghanistan as well as to the regions neighboring Pakistan, especially when it comes to girls’ education, Geo News reported. In veiled support for the Taliban regarding girls’ education, he said that if their traditions were violated, families would never send their daughters to school even if prompted. Speaking of the migration of Afghans, Khan took the case of Pakistan. He said any chaos in Afghanistan would lead to a mass exodus of refugees which would be unaffordable for Pakistan. Pakistan rallies 57 OIC Muslim countries to help Afghanistan avoid crisis while cajoling the new Taliban rulers in the neighboring country to soften their image abroad. It has been over 100 days since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, but it has yet to be recognized by any nation in the world. Respect for women and human rights, establishing an inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a haven for terrorism are the preconditions for recognition set by the international community. The Taliban have so far not implemented any of these measures, but have promised to do so. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/if-afghan-govt-fails-to-counter-terrorism-other-countries-may-face-spillover-warns-imran-khan-at-oic-summit20211219194744

