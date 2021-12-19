‘Government in chaos’ – Boris Johnson ‘run out of friends’ as Brexit minister resigns





Boris Johnson has been warned by a prominent Tory MP that he is running out of time and friends to help him keep his promises, as the Mail on Sunday reported that Brexit Minister David Frost had resigned.

Mr Frost, who led negotiations with the EU, reportedly handed his resignation letter to Boris Johnson last week.

But the Mail on Sunday reported he was convinced to stay until January. The newspaper reported that it was the introduction of Plan B coronavirus measures that prompted Lord Frosts’ decision, including the implementation of Covid passes. The problem led Mr Johnson to his biggest backbench rebellion to date this week, when nearly 100 of his MPs challenged the party whip to vote against the passes. And Brexiteer MP Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire) has warned that Lord Frost’s resignation shows the PM is running out of time and friends to deliver on the promises and discipline of a true Tory government. He tweeted: Lord Frost was clear, 100 Tory backbenchers made it clear, but most importantly, the people of North Shropshire did. The Mail on Sunday also said Lord Frost had become disillusioned with the tax hikes and the cost of net zero policies. The negotiator has recently been locked into several rounds of tense talks with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic as the UK and the EU attempt to close loopholes in post-Brexit deals. His resignation increases pressure on the Prime Minister, who has already suffered potentially his worst political week since becoming British Prime Minister with the rebellion, the loss of a former Tory safe seat in North Shropshire in the wake of the elections and lingering allegations about parties in Whitehall during lockdown restrictions. DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney / PA) In Northern Ireland, DUP chief Jeffrey Donaldson said Frost’s departure was a bad sign for Mr Johnson’s pledge to remove the border from the Irish Sea. Mr Donaldson said: This government is distracted by internal strife, and Lord Frost was frustrated on several fronts. We wish David the best of luck. We have had a strong relationship with him and his team, but it raises more serious questions for the Prime Minister and his approach to the NI Protocol. While Deputy Leader of the Labor Party Angela Rayner said the news showed a government in utter chaos as the country faced a few uncertain weeks. She tweeted: @BorisJohnson falls short. We deserve better than this buffoonery. Baroness Jenny Chapman, Lord Frosts’ counterpart for Labor, added: The government is in chaos. The country needs leadership, not a lame prime minister who has lost the trust of his MPs and cabinet. Boris Johnson must regain control, tell us about his plan for the next few weeks and bring certainty to the people of Northern Ireland by breaking the deadlock on the Protocol. One of Mr Frost’s most difficult challenges has been trying to find a way to resolve the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol, which aims to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland. But the implementation of the protocol has caused problems with customs, agribusiness, trade and drugs among others. Movements have been seen this week on drugs, but red lines remain for both sides, including the UK’s oversight role for the European Court of Justice. Mr Frost said this week that he expected negotiations with the EU to continue until 2022. European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, with whom Lord Frost had negotiated (Eddie Mulholland / Daily Telegraph) Stormont Deputy Prime Minister Michelle ONeill has said Northern Ireland will not become collateral damage in the Tory chaos. She tweeted: David Frost negotiated a Brexit that a majority rejected here. He has since undermined the protocol, limiting the damage Brexit has on our people and our economy. We now need momentum in the talks to make them work better. The North will not be collateral damage in the Conservative chaos. And former Northern Ireland prime minister Arlene Foster called Mr Frost’s resignation huge. In a tweet, she said: Lord Frost’s resignation from Cabinet is a big moment for the government but huge for those of us who thought he would live up to NI.

