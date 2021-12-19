Fox News Swings Farther Right As Midterm Elections Loom | Fox news





As the United States braces for the likely resurgence of the Republican Party in the 2022 midterm election, the right-wing media are preparing, both behind the scenes and behind the scenes, to exert their influence over the rest of the world. Presidency of Joe Bidens.

The flagship conservative news channel, Fox News, continued a swerve to the right that accelerated with the rise of Donald Trump. But a more insidious presence is the rise of a conservative media ecosystem, or echo chamber, that seems likely to merge what was once considered the fringe of right-wing thought.

Fox News bounced back from a brief threat from even more right-wing networks like Newsmax in early 2021, but in the process it has withstood a pair of lawsuits and the departure of Fox News’ most prominent straight reporter.

Chris Wallace, who had worked at Fox News for 18 years, has often served as a daytime counterpoint to the swirling right-wing opinion that fills the Fox News nighttime program.

Wallaces’ departure appears to have been amicable. The bosses here at Fox promised me that they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked, and they kept that promise, Wallace said, while the channel said : We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years.

But for those who follow the whereabouts of Fox News, Wallaces’ exit was one step closer to its claims to be a mainstream news channel.

Chris Wallace during the first presidential debate of 2020 between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. Photograph: Reuters

The almost symbiotic relationship between some Fox News hosts and the Trump administration came to light this week, when it emerged that three of the networks personalities had frantically texted Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff at the White House, during the January 6 uprising.

The House committee investigating the attack, which obtained the messages, released material which showed numerous Fox figures frantic texting Meadows as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the city. US Capitol.

Hey Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home. It hurts us all. He’s destroying his legacy, wrote Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle.

Brian Kilmeade, co-host of the morning show Fox & Friends, texted Meadows: Please put it on TV. Destroying all you’ve accomplished, as Sean Hannity wrote to the Chief of Staff: Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol.

Unlike some of his Fox colleagues, Kilmeade criticized Trump the next day. If the president doesn’t tell people we were robbed, they steal it, go down there and protest, that doesn’t happen, he said.

Fox News remains by far the most popular cable news channel, averaging 1.3 million viewers and 2.4 million in the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. slot when its right-wing personalities Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Ingraham present their shows. Over the year, the network engaged in themes appealing to the right-wing, including some hosts and guests rubbing shoulders with vaccine skepticism, though other hosts have told viewers that ‘they should consider getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

Fox News’ most-watched host Carlson also defended Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in November of the murder of two people during a Black Lives Matter protest. The network has also been sued by two different election technology companies over conspiracy theories of voter fraud.

Kyle Rittenhouse, right, sits for an interview with Tucker Carlson. Photography: AP

Angelo Carusone, chairman of Media Matters, a progressive media watchdog, said Fox News made the decision to bow to Trump’s base more than a year ago, to fend off criticism and competition.

On presidential election night in November 2020, the network was the first to correctly call the state of Arizona for Joe Biden, which drew intense criticism from Trump, and chants of Fox News election night are lousy among some Republican voters.

In December, Newsmax, a new far-right news network, topped Fox News in the rankings, by a time slot, for the very first time, as Fox News’ preference among Republican supporters fell from 67 % to 54%.

What we are seeing now are the effects of this calculated business decision. Right after the election, Trump supporters are all mad at Fox News, so their ratings drop a bit, Carusone said.

Carusone said Fox News responded by putting figures like the arsonist Carlson at the forefront, to bolster its right-wing credentials.

It has always been clear that some Fox News hosts had a close relationship with Trump Hannity literally appeared on stage with the former president during a campaign rally in 2018. Carlson was accused of meddling in lies when his documentary in three-part Patriot Purge aired on Fox Nation, Fox News’ sister channel, only streaming.

The documentary, which was promoted on Fox News as The True Story Behind January 6, attempted to rewrite the events of the riot, advancing theories that the violence that day was instigated by left-wing activists and that the insurgency may have been an FBI false flag operation.

Patriot Purge is full of lies, wrote the Politifact fact-checking website, and he launched several conspiracy theories. Snopes, another fact-checking website, has discovered that the Patriot Purge uses deceptive tactics and misrepresentation to rewrite history.

The documentary sparked the resignation of longtime Fox News conservative commentators Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, while NPR reported that Wallace had expressed concerns about the documentary to Fox News’ management.

That basically says the Biden regime is going after half the country and it’s about War on Terror 2.0, Goldberg told NPR.

He traffics in all kinds of innuendo and conspiracy theories that I think could legitimately lead to violence. This for me, and for Steve, was the last straw.

Heather Hendershot, an MIT film and media professor who studies conservative and right-wing media, said Fox News’ flirtation with conspiracy theories and extremism is more than a mere reflection of the party’s current state republican.

Fox News is actively and deliberately fueling the fires of extremism. Perhaps the best recent example is the enthusiastic networking membership in Kyle Rittenhouse, Hendershot said.

After Trump’s election in 2016, as Fox News continued to lean more and more to the right, it still seemed reasonable, if not overly optimistic, to understand the network as some sort of schizophrenic entity, with the views of the people on one side and a handful of famous people. journalists are subject to journalistic conventions like checking the facts on each other.

The departure of Chris Wallace should however disabuse us of these naive notions. This sends a strong signal that it is people like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham who are most central to the identity of networks, and we should only expect the situation to get worse.

Beyond Fox News, the Right is investing in many efforts to create its own echo chamber in a bid to bypass what it sees as an increasingly liberal internet and media ecosystem, as Axios reported. .

The efforts include building apps, building cryptocurrencies, and setting up publishing houses to publish books written by right-wing people. A conservative video service, Rumble, is set to go public to the tune of $ 2.1 billion, while Trump’s yet-to-launch social media network Truth Social aims to go public in 2022.

Fox News is actively and deliberately fueling the fires of extremism Heather Hendershot

In mid-2021, Magacoin, a pro-Trump cryptocurrency, also received publicity this year, but suffered a setback when the Guardian reported that a misconfiguration of security on a website associated with the currency exposed the personal details of the users. Carusone, however, said that the right wing seeking to create its own media world is nothing new.

The right has had an echo chamber for decades. Rush Limbaugh had 25 million listeners, and listeners were called ditto heads that they would echo the things he said.

The modern version of it is different, given the power of social media, but the right has experimented with even fresh formats even before Hannity launched a dating site, Hannidate. The site is no longer active.

Unlike Hannidate, however, the right-wing ecosystem is growing and appears to be here to stay for a long time to come.

