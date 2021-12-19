Karzai tells Imran Khan not to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs





Kabul, Dec 19 (UNI) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai attacked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday for his remarks on Afghan politics and the threat of Daesh attacks and called on him not to interfere in the internal affairs of the country. ‘Afghanistan.

Karzai, responding to Pakistani Prime Minister Khan’s remarks at the OIC summit, said Pakistan “should not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and should avoid speaking on behalf of Afghanistan in international forums “.

During the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on Afghanistan, Imran Khan claimed that several Daesh attacks had been launched from the Afghan border into Pakistan.

Khan said ISIS is threatening Pakistan from Afghanistan, adding that stability in Afghanistan is needed. “We have had attacks from (the) Afghan border, from ISIL to Pakistan,” he said.

Karzai in reaction said these allegations are not true. He said Daesh had threatened Afghanistan from the beginning from Pakistan, not the other way around.

“These remarks are not true and constitute obvious propaganda against Afghanistan,” Karzai said in a statement. “In fact, from the start, Afghanistan has faced the Daesh threat from Pakistan,” Tolo News reported.

Imran Khan also said that due to years of corruption in the Afghan government, poverty was rampant in Afghanistan even before the collapse of the old government.

“Even before August 15, half the population was below the poverty line, years of corrupt governance, 75 percent of the budget was supported by foreign aid. Now a country in this situation, after August 15, if foreign aid dries up, foreign funds are frozen, the banking system crashes, any country will collapse, not to mention Afghanistan which suffered in the over the past 40 years, ”Khan said. .

Regarding the human rights issues that the international community has posed as a condition of recognition of the Islamic Emirate, Khan told the OIC that the differences between cultures in different parts of the country should be understood before promoting new values.

“Urban culture is completely different from rural culture. Culture in Kabul has always been different from that of rural areas. Just like in Peshawar, the culture is completely different from the district bordering the Afghan border, ”he said.

Reacting to Khan’s remarks, particularly his update on corruption in Afghanistan in which Karzai served as president for two terms and an interim period, Karzai said the Pakistani government must stop interfering in the affairs of Afghanistan and stop speaking on behalf of Afghanistan at international gatherings. Karzai also said such remarks insulted the Afghan people.

“The Pakistani government should not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and should avoid speaking on behalf of Afghanistan in international forums,” Karzai said.

Imran Khan also said: “Any government that cannot pay the salaries of its civil servants, it will collapse”, referring to the current economic challenges in Afghanistan.

Karzai’s remarks on Pakistan come as India and the five Central Asian countries in a joint statement at the third India-Central Asia dialogue on Sunday “underscored Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs “.

UNI / IA

UNI / IA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.uniindia.com/karzai-tells-imran-khan-not-to-interfere-in-afghanistan-s-internal-affairs/world/news/2597807.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos