Prime Minister Modi remembers Manohar Parrikar and says “he took Goa to new heights of development”

Remembering the late Manohar Parrikar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that seeing Goa prosper and its strength reminded him of the former chief minister. Modi, who is in Goa, also greeted the outgoing CM and said that Pramod Sawant is working with a vision for the development of the state.

“The sincere nature of Goans was reflected in the commitment of Manohar Parrikar who was seen in office until his last breath,” he said. Parrikar was Union Defense Minister during the first term of Narendra Modi’s government. He passed away on March 17, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Panaji in the afternoon to participate in the celebrations marking 60 years of the liberation of the coastal state from Portuguese rule and then attended an air parade and parade of sails in Miramar .

The prime minister said in his speech: “If former Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived longer, Goa would not have needed that long to be released. Patel, deputy prime minister of the Nehru cabinet, died on December 15, 1950. He is credited with the liberation of the Marathwada region in Maharashtra from Nizam’s reign.

“Goa came under Portuguese rule when the rest of the country was ruled by the Mughals. But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa, ”he added.

He added that “freedom fighter Mohan Ranade remained in prison in Portugal for more than a decade after the liberation of Goa. The problem had to be dealt with by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. ”

He praised the state for good governance and per capita income, exclusive toilets for girls in schools, tap water in every household, door-to-door waste collection and food security. “Goa is strengthening the country through its flagship Swayampurna Goa program,” he said. Prime Minister Modi urged the people of Goa to set new goals to reach greater heights by the 75th year of the state’s liberation.

He also commended Goa for completing first-dose immunization coverage for its eligible population. He also praised the growth of tourism in the state even during the pandemic and praised Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for keeping the pace of development in the state.

Speaking of his recent visit to Rome and his meeting with Pope Francis, he said: “Some time ago I went to Italy and to the Vatican. There, I also had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis. I invited him to visit India, to which Pope Francis said “It is the greatest gift you have given me. It is his love for the diversity of India, our radiant democracy. “.

He has inaugurated several development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Super Specialist Block and the New South Goa District Hospital.

The Prime Minister also offered floral tributes to the Martyrs’ Memorial on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji.

Modi praised the freedom fighters and veterans of “Operation Vijay”, undertaken by the Indian armed forces to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule. It also posted special coverage and special cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian armed forces liberating Goa from Portuguese rule. This special episode of history is shown on the special cover, while the special cancellation features the Indian warship Gomantak’s war memorial, built in memory of seven valiant young sailors and other personnel who served gave their lives in “Operation Vijay”.

Modi also published “My Stamp” depicting the “Hutatma Smarak” in Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by those who made the supreme sacrifice in the Goa liberation movement.

The expansion of health infrastructure is in line with PM Modi’s vision to improve medical infrastructure and provide first-class medical facilities across the country. The super specialized block of Goa Medical College and Hospital was built at a cost of over Rs 380 crore under the “Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana” program.

The new South Goa District Hospital, built at a cost of approximately Rs 220 crore, is equipped with modern medical infrastructure, including OPD services in 33 specialties, the latest diagnostic and laboratory facilities and services like physiotherapy and audiometry.

The redevelopment of the Aguada Fort Prison Museum as a heritage tourist destination under the “Swadesh Darshan Scheme” cost more than Rs 28 crore, he said. Before Goas’ liberation, Aguada Fort was used to incarcerate and torture freedom fighters, the PMO said. The museum will highlight the contributions and sacrifices made by prominent freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of Goa and pay them a dignified tribute. Modi will also issue special coverage and a special cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian armed forces liberating Goa from Portuguese rule, he said.

Modi also inaugurated an aeronautical skills development center at Mopa airport and an insulated gas substation at Dabolim-Navelim in Margao. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Indian International University of Legal Education and Research at the Bar Council of India Trust in Goa, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 each year to mark the day the Indian armed forces liberated Goa in 1961.

