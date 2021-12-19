How is China handling its biggest #MeToo case?

The disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuais after accusing a former senior government official of sexual assault has sparked public outcry in countries around the world and the Womens Tennis Association has boycotted China. But in his home country, those allegations were erased from the internet. What does the episode have to tell us about official attitudes towards the #MeToo movement and threats against Communist Party elites in China? We spoke to the Eurasia group analyst Allison sherlock to better understand Beijing’s reaction and what could happen next.

Why such a brutal response?

Beijing has always been hostile to feminist activism, and censored other #MeToo statements over the past three years. But some high-profile cases of harassment and assault have been taken to court or become the subject of public debate, leaving some leeway for the development of a nascent #MeToo movement. In September, a Beijing court dismissed a sexual assault case against a prominent TV host, which galvanized online awareness of the issue.

But the Pengs case was even more serious because it accused a top party leader, Zhang Gaoli, who was the party secretary in Tianjin at the time of the first alleged assault. He later became executive vice premier on the Politburo Standing Committee, making him the seventh civil servant in China.

While it is not uncommon for the government to acknowledge the wrongdoing of senior officials, such as when Zhou Yongkang was jailed for corruption in 2015, Beijing is unlikely to do so in the Zhang case. Such a move would invite close scrutiny of elite transgressions by an official who recently served under President Xi Jinping, as Xi prepares to secure a standards-defying third term as head of the 20th CPC Congress in next fall.

How successful is the censorship campaign?

China’s vast information control apparatus quickly kicked into action by removing Peng’s initial social media post on November 2, and has attempted to remove all related posts since then. Yet sometimes the censors struggled to keep up. Peng’s initial post circulated widely on social media before it was deleted. Since then, various articles about Peng or the unprecedented WTA decision to suspend events in China have briefly emerged. These provided short windows of opportunity for public comment, and savvy social media users worked to disguise their related posts or messages.

From the comments that were captured, it’s clear that Peng’s case struck a chord with individuals invested in the #MeToo movement in China.

What happens next?

Beijing’s external propaganda outlets attempted to dismiss the controversy. They tried to convince the rest of the world that Peng is okay by sharing what appeared to be carefully staged messages, photos, and calls that present her as a normal life. Nationally, however, censors will continue to suppress any discussion on the matter. Even Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian’s criticism of foreign efforts to “politicize” Peng’s allegations were erased from the record, underscoring the unusual nature of the situation. Chinese officials have often used what they call foreign interference in their affairs to stir up nationalist sentiment at home and rally support for the government, but Beijing will even avoid this tactic and remain silent on the matter.

This information blackout will extend to the boycott of the WTA. Fortunately for Chinese officials, the country’s strict COVID policies are a practical excuse they can offer the domestic public as to why scheduled WTA matches will no longer take place.

For the international community, much of the focus will be on the extent of the political and financial fallout suffered by the WTA, the first international sports organization to voluntarily sacrifice access to the huge Chinese market to defend human rights. So far, most have shown a willingness to compromise to maintain this access.

And the Olympic Games?

The Pengs case will fuel more boycott calls and other actions at the February Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest human rights violations in China. Several Western countries led by the United States have already announced a diplomatic boycott. The International Olympic Committee under pressure to show that it takes Pengs’ allegations seriously held a few video calls with the tennis star and reported to the world that she is doing well, although the WTA has said it does not. There was no independent verification that Pengs’ appearances were not coerced. At the Games, athletes could express their support for Peng in interviews, on clothing and on banners, to name a few possibilities. The problem will almost certainly arise in the foreign media coverage of the event.

What will happen to Peng?

The tennis star is not the first celebrity to fade from the public eye in recent years. Through a combination of threats, interruptions in state media coverage, and ensuing self-censorship, authorities can silence public figures. But Peng’s international stature could save him a long ban. Its public return, if it does happen, will likely be delayed at least until after the Olympics, where global attention will be focused on China and its athletes. But she might never return to the international tennis circuit.

Allison sherlock is a China partner at Eurasia Group.