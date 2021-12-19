Amir Abdollahian speaks in Pakistan





TEHRAN On the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs held several meetings with the leaders and foreign ministers of Islamic countries. Amirabdollahian met with Imran Khan on Sunday on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation emergency meeting in Islamabad. Members of the Iranian delegation, Pakistan’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf, and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini were also present on the occasion. Recalling his bilateral meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the SCO summit, the Prime Minister said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The two sides reviewed the latest developments related to bilateral cooperation, cross-border trade and the development of border markets between the two countries. Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, Imran Khan called for consensus among regional and international actors to help overcome the humanitarian and economic crisis in the neighboring country. He underlined the important role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan. Amirabdollahian in his views said the government is determined to develop relations with its neighbors, especially Pakistan, and welcomes any initiative aimed at increasing relations between the two neighbors. Iran FM discusses Erdogan’s upcoming visit with Turkish counterpart Amir Abdollahian spoke with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad. During the meeting, the two senior diplomats held consultations on regional developments and Cavusoglu extended his greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans to Iranian officials. He also described the relations between Tehran and Ankara as friendly and excellent. Amir Abdollahian and Cavusoglu also spoke about Erdogan’s upcoming visit to Tehran. Amir Abdollahian meets his Palestinian counterpart He also met his Palestinian counterpart on the sidelines of the OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Islamabad. At the meeting, Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Palestinian people and the liberation of St. Al-Quds and condemned the continued crimes of the Zionist regimes in the occupied Palestinian territories. FM congratulates OIC leader Amir Abdollahian also met with Hossein Brahim Taha, the new Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, on the sidelines of the meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers in Islamabad. Amir Abdollahian congratulated Brahim Taha on his appointment as Secretary General of the OIC and underlined the role of the organization and its leaders in solving the problems and crises in the Muslim world, especially in Afghanistan and Palestine. . Bayramov and Amir Abdollahian consult on regional issues Amir Abdollahian also spoke with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhoun Bayramov on the sidelines of the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad. During the meeting, the two senior diplomats expressed their satisfaction at the growing trend of bilateral relations and exchanged views on the latest developments in cooperation between Tehran and Baku. Bayramov renewed Amir Abdollahian’s invitation to visit Baku. They also expressed their satisfaction about the meeting between the presidents of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ashgabat and addressed the greetings of the two presidents.

