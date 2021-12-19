Trump Jr says China mocks US military for promoting transgender pilots





Donald Trump Jr has claimed that China mocks the US military for promoting the rights of transgender pilots.

What do you think our enemies are doing? They are laughing, Mr Trump Jr said in a speech at Turning Point USAs Americafest on Sunday.

You think China thinks we need to make sure you have a lot of trans pilots, he added.

By the way, I agree 100% with that … if they were the best drivers, he continued. But that’s not their goal, right? It’s not about finding the best.

The Air Force Department released new policies in April aimed at providing more equal treatment to transgender aviators and guardians who undergo gender shift, the Air Force Times reported in May.

Service in the Air Force and Space Force should be open to anyone who can meet the high standards of military service and readiness, an April 30 policy document said.

All military personnel and candidates for membership must be treated with dignity and respect and be provided with equal opportunities in an environment free from prohibited discrimination.

The Air Force and Space Force were the first military services to re-issue their policies on transgender people after the Biden administration rolled back the Trump administration’s ban on gender transitions for members of the service.

Just like when they talk about the distribution of the workforce between men and women. Why don’t they ever talk about the fact that there is a grossly under-represented segment of … female masons, Mr Trump Jr. said mockingly. I think it’s a shame.

And yet, they would have you believe that it is. That’s why we have to bring people together. The pendulum has swung so far. He’s overcorrected, Trump Jr. said. The dominant left has lost its mind.

There was a time when Democrats represented hard-working men and women. It’s true. It was a long time ago. I agree. Not in my lifetime, he added. They were able to push the brand forward 70 years ago, until fairly recently, like it was still true, but that’s not fair.

Earlier in his speech, Mr. Trump Jr said his alma mater was leading the charge in part of today’s revival.

Mr. Trump Jr graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2000.

Have you seen this swimmer? he asked the crowd.

Parents have called for NCAA rules to be changed to prevent swimmer Lia Thomas from competing in future races. They said the current rules pose a direct threat to female athletes in all sports.

Ms Thomas swam on the men’s team for three years before going trans in 2019, The New York Post reported. She has since broken several records.

At first, I felt like maybe it was like a Wharton School of Finance thing, like they were looking to umpire wins in women’s swimming, Mr Trump Jr. said.

Want to know the best way that seems to do it? Bring a swimmer! But what’s even scarier is that there are women who work their asses … they’ve spent their lives trying to achieve the pinnacle of success in a sport only to be beaten by 38 seconds in the 500. free, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-jr-transgender-pilots-b1979012.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos